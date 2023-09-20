September 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Influential was expelled from the plane because of his bad treatment of passengers

Influential was expelled from the plane because of his bad treatment of passengers

Lane Skeldon September 21, 2023 2 min read

An American Airlines plane, covering a route in the United States, was interrupted by the screams of a woman who insulted other passengers.

The person who insulted the travelers was neither less nor more than an influencer. Morgan OthmanCaptured by the cell phone camera of one of those who witnessed the event.

This influencer is known in the show business for being a part of the reality show “Big Brother” and for being one One of the most controversial participants.

Likewise, the model is The current girlfriend of businessman Philipp Plein, Who I met through the social networking site Instagram.

Related topics

Othman appears in the video, wearing a tight gray dress, saying: “Shut up!” “Shut your fucking mouth!”, while being recorded by someone on the flight who the influencer also labeled a “fucking tramp”.

(You may be interested in: Apocalypse: Billionaires meet to decide how they will face the end of the world)

“Call me a bitch again, I didn’t do anything wrong! Call me an asshole again. Record me. I’m Instagram famous, you asshole,” Osman said when she realized she was being recorded.

After the incident, the airline members decided to ask Usman to get off the plane, which he did, but throughout the entire journey to the gate he did nothing but shout insults at all the passengers.

(Read more: Julio Iglesias will turn 80 and more than 450 celebrities come together to give him a wonderful gift)

then, The woman stated on social media that she was not expelled from the plane. But she decided to come down of her own free will to avoid any physical confrontation.

See also  Pique and his new girlfriend, closer than ever, were spotted at a romantic dinner in Paris

Among the comments the video received on “X” were: “Who is she?”, “No one knows this woman”, “What is her username on Instagram”, “No, I think she’s saying sarcastically that she’s going to be Instagram famous.“, “I think she’s only famous at home,” among others.

The “influencer” was a victim of the millionaire’s journey

Angela Dominguez Chorale Luz

Edit the digital range

the time

More news

Julio Iglesias turns 80 years old: more than 450 celebrities come together for a historic gift

Dear Correspondent You will never appear on Noticias Caracol again: here’s why

The young Dutch woman who suffers from a rare disease and moves with more than one voice


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Christian Nodal and Ricky Martin have already released a hit duet! | video

September 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Brú Luccas says goodbye to summer with this season’s most stylish one-piece swimwear

September 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Instagram: Brú Luccas says goodbye to summer with the most stylish one-piece swimsuits

September 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

5 min read

Discover the oldest restaurant in the world

September 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Influential was expelled from the plane because of his bad treatment of passengers

September 21, 2023 Lane Skeldon
5 min read

The Last Planet from Granada Science Park

September 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Julio Rodriguez House runs Seattle Elevators

September 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis