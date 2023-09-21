These are the five richest actors in the world: The first place surprised many

Every year a list of the richest actors in the world is published, and their work throughout the year makes them stand out in the important rankings that only show the growth of their careers and bank accounts.

Usually, names like Tom Cruise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, Vin Diesel or Brad Pitt They usually occupy the main positions at the top, but the first place this year was a surprise to everyone.

Global Analysis Company Love word statistics He was responsible for revealing Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, primarily comedians.

The comedian takes first place at the top Jerry SeinfeldHe is known for his participation in the movie Bee Movie: the Story of a Bee, and for his role in the successful series that bears his last name.

According to the global analysis company, Seinfeld has amassed an impressive fortune this year, with his fortune estimated at more than a billion dollars, although the figure provided by Celebrity Net Worth estimated his wealth at $950 million, which makes him worthy of first place. place.

Second place is occupied Tyler Perry His net worth is $800 million, which comes not only from his acting work, but also from his work as a film director, comedian, and screenwriter.

Third place goes neither more nor less than Dwayne “The Rock” JohnsonThe famous Hollywood actor, whose wealth is estimated at $800 million, has increased slightly due to his ability to choose action and adventure projects such as: “Fast and Furious,” “Jumanji,” and “Hercules.”

To the surprise of many, the Indian actor came in fourth place Shah Rukh KhanHe is known for his participation in projects such as: “Passion of the Heart”, “Something Happens in My Heart” And his latest productions “Joan.”

According to the “World of Statistics” website, the Indian actor, who has 80 films, has a fortune of $600 million.

Tom Cruise He is the fifth richest actor in the world, with a net worth of $600 million of which most of his wealth comes from the sci-fi series “Mission Impossible”.

The analysis expert website indicated that sixth place is occupied by the Chinese actor Jackie Chan ($520), in seventh place is George Clooney ($500 million), and in eighth place is Robert De Niro ($500 million).