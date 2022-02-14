Incredible collection of human anatomy books in PDF format – teach me about science

Of all the fields of biology devoted to the study of the human body, anatomy is the most important, since it establishes the foundations for the knowledge of each organ and system of our organism. Anatomy began in the Renaissance, and during all this time it has undergone important changes that make it one of the best biomedical sciences.

As the etymology indicates, anatomy (and correctly speaking, human anatomy) is the art of separating, using cutting tools, the various organs or parts that make up an organism, in order to study and understand its structure. Although this term is similar to anatomy, it should not be confused with this discipline, as they are very different from each other.

Although human anatomy is at the forefront of the fields that study anatomy, there are also animal anatomy, plant anatomy, comparative anatomy, pathological anatomy, descriptive anatomy, developmental anatomy, microscopic and macroscopic anatomy, and topographic anatomy.. .goal. In the case of human anatomy, it is divided into different branches, such as Osteology, arthrology union flag, myology Neurology … among other fields.

It is important to note that there are auxiliary sciences in anatomy in the study of the human body, for example: Morphology, Embryology, Physiology Histology.

