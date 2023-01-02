In front of the mirror and in a tiny bikini, Chayanne’s daughter flaunts her natural body

daughter of the QianAnd the Isadora Figueroa You are going through one of the most important moments of your life. The young artist officially launched her singing career and showed all her talent with a song called “HDB”. It has so far over half a million views on it Youtube.

in their social networks Isadora Figueroa Share photos of her as well as her personal life. On this occasion daughter Qian Posted a picture in famous tales of instagram who dazzled all his followers. In it, you can see the young artist wearing a bikini in front of a mirror.

Isadora Figueroa was born on December 11, 2000.

From Puerto Rico, as pictured Isadora Figueroa He not only flaunted his exquisite beauty, but also the perfect figure that he had at the age of 22. To celebrate her new year, the daughter of the singer of the song “Matador” Launch this musical theme that promises to be one of the most listened to at the moment.

In his feed for the aforementioned social network for the camera, Isadora Figueroa He shared a collection of photos that revealed his majestic beauty. In the screenshots, she can be seen wearing a black trench coat that highlights her pretty face. Next to the photos, he added a description that says: “Piglet + coquito + hallacas + boleros. Merry Christmasddd”.

Isadora Figueroa made her debut this year as a singer.

Isadora Figueroa He has shown in all these years that he not only has an amazing talent in singing but also in modeling. This talent he inherited from his mother. Marilisa Marones Which is why major clothing and beauty brands hire her to star in their advertising campaigns.