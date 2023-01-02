Galilea Montijo melts the net in a fitted mini dress with a plunging neckline

Venerable Montague She has been gaining attention on social networks in the past few hours because she has posted on her Instagram profile a few postcards showing off the amazing outfit she received the New Year in. She said the postcards have earned her hundreds of compliments because She was able to flaunt all the curves of her stunning figure thanks to a fitted short dress with a deep neckline, So the beloved “Today” host was able to explain why she’s considered a fashion guru.

As we mentioned before, it was through the crowded Camera app where Venerable Montague He posted the photo in question, which had a dual intent due to as well The happiness of the student who has more than 10 million followers On said platform, it has also helped him maintain his quality as a fashion guru as he is already on repeat more than showing off stunning outfits from his day to day.

Galilea Montague sighed in her New Year’s outfit. Photo: IG: galileamontijo

These postcards were originally published by the famous makeup artist Alfonso Whitesmanwho is one of the best friends of the beloved conductor from Guadalajara and it wasn’t until a few hours later when Venerable Montague He replicated it on his Instagram profile accompanied by a New Year’s message.

“Ready to welcome you in 2023, full of passion for opening the gifts you have for us: life, health, abundance, friends, smiles, good projects, travel, contact with nature, family and lots of love,” was the text that accompanied the images of Galilea Montejo and Alfonso Whitesman, who appeared embracing from a luxury estate in Acapulco as a warrior.

Galilea Montijo wasted his style to start 2023. Image: IG: galileamontijo

It is worth noting that in another post Galilea Montejo confirmed that the end of 2022 was one of the happiest in his life Well, he posted a picture in which he assumed he could have all his family and close friends near him.

As for his outfit Venerable Montague Received 2023, was about Fitted short black dress with gold polka dots She said that the dress, in addition to accentuating her curves, also allowed her to flaunt her charms in all its splendor because it had a deep neckline in the frontal area, for which the beloved driver stole more than one sigh.

Galilea Montejo welcomed the year with all her loved ones. Photo: IG: galileamontijo

To compliment her gorgeous look, Venerable Montague She only used a necklace with a cross pendant, as well as a discreet bracelet. In addition, in terms of her makeup, she was very discreet, so He was able to flaunt his natural facial beauty She also opted for natural hair loss.

the Photos by Galilea Montejo They did not go unnoticed by the users of the camera applet, the proof of which is that within a few hours, His posts managed to collect nearly 100,000 likes.and what’s more, Good wishes and flattery did not wait, So the comment box was filled with hundreds of compliments from his fans and even other show business celebrities.

Galilea Montijo is considered one of the most beautiful women in all of show business. Photo: IG: galileamontijo

“You are Beautiful”, “More Beautiful Every Day”, “A True Goddess”, “The Most Beautiful Ever”, “Perfection Made a Woman”, “Simply Stunning” and “A True Queen” were some of the compliments received. The beloved companion to Andrea Legaretta’s Thousand Battles.

