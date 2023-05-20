In a swimsuit, Adriana Fonseca takes pride in the beautiful beaches of Veracruz

Adriana Fonseca He surprised thousands of his fans on social networks with a series of photos taken in Veracruz beaches, home town. The soap opera and film actress was shown on the sand with A swimwear One of the cheerful colors that is distinguished by its cross-stitch design, which undoubtedly highlighted it beauty He explained that at the age of 40 he still has a great body.

Fonseca From a young age, she showed interest in show business and was distinguished by her pretty face, which led her to receive awards. In 1997, she made her debut as an actress in the telenovela “Pueblo chico, infierno grande”, then came the opportunity to participate in “La usurpadora” to later be part of “Friends forever” in 2000, a melodrama from which she was fired, but, according to her, I left her a great lesson.

Adriana Fonseca dazzles in Veracruz in a fun swimsuit

He got his first leading role in 2001 in the miniseries “Pretty Woman” with Renee Strickler, and since those years he started his successful career, adding projects such as the play “Aventurera”, a play that he did not only showed her talent, not only in acting , but also in dancing and singing, as she gave life to Elena Tejeros, shining in sparkling costumes that accentuated her graceful silhouette.

Adriana dazzles in a swimsuit. Photo: IGadrianafonsecaoficial

“Wake up, swim, and feel alive! Nothing beats starting your day with a refreshing dip in the sea….. #morningroutine #swimming #feelalive #lifestyle #fashion #cute #spring2023,” was the phrase with either Adriana Share it on his account instagram Series of images conquered by the network.

The actress, who received the crown of the Queen of the Veracruz Carnival in 2002 as a worthy representative of the beauty of her hometown, surprised her fans by seeing her from her hometown in a flirtatious costume. swimwear Which draws attention with its criss-cross upper design, whose tan stands out thanks to its green and yellow hues, and which also imposes style for the season.

The beautiful actress shines in Veracruz. Photo: IGadrianafonsecaoficial

In 2003 she got the role of the villain in Mariana de la noche and two years later she played Sandra in “Contra viento y marea” where she co-starred with Azela Robinson, Marlene Favela and Sebastián Rulli. In 2007, he starred in Miami in “Bajo las riendas del amor” alongside Gabriel Soto, Adamari López, and Toño Mauri. In cinema, she is remembered for her role as Laura Avellaneda in “La trugua”.

In 2012, he returned to television starring in “Corazón valiente” on the Telemundo network. Other projects he has featured on TV include “Rosalinda” and “My Fortune Is To Love You”. She was also part of the cast of such series as: “Dance for a Dream”, “The Last Time”, “Mujeres Asesinas” and “Cecilia, Banned”. ?

Photo: IGadrianafonsecaoficial

