WWE Smackdown Report 5/19 – WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW wrestling news and results – PRWrestling

Roman Reigns comes out to the ring

Solo was accompanied by Sekoa and Paul Heyman, but before he could say anything he was interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Although Owens wants to attack Roman and Solo, Sami tries to reassure him and Reigns berates him that the only regret in his career is wasting his time, to which Sami replies that his biggest regret is not attacking him sooner and also tells him that he’s warning him not to. At Night of Champions, they will not win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship because they are no better than them and no better than the Usos. Usos attacks Owens and Sami from behind, though Roman is furious but when he leaves he crashes into his own, so he ends up getting angry.

Defeat the Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland).

Asuka defeats Zelina Vega.

Grayson Waller steps into the ring for the first edition of Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown, with AJ Styles as a guest. Grayson reminds Styles that in NXT he told him to try to be exceptional and asks him how he feels about his fight against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. Styles admits that after suffering the biggest injury of his career, he struggled hard to be on top. Waller ends the segment by teasing Styles by saying that Seth Rollins is going to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated LA Knight and Rick Boggs.

They announce that Raquel and Liv have been stripped of the championship due to Liv’s injury. There will be a four-way fight in two weeks to get new champions.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre defeated Valentina Fairuz and Yulisa Leon.

Austin Theory came out to the ring to provoke Sheamus. However, he appears and without saying many words, applies a brogue kick.

Showing Karrion Cross, who reveals he has a message from AJ Styles.

The LWO (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) defeated The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) in the main event with help from Zayn and Owens.

In the dressing rooms, Solo Sikoa gets up but Roman stops him and tells him not today, that’s how the show ends.