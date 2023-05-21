Last month, it was reported that the actor Jamie Foxx He has been taken to the hospital. The actor’s daughter, Corinne, revealed it on April 12 in a since-deleted Instagram post Foxx suffered from “medical complications” that have not been revealed exactly yet.

Mike Tyson reveals possible reason for Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization

Since his hospitalization, the actor’s family has kept a secret what happened to the actor. However, Mike Tyson recently revealed a possible reason for what happened. In a recent interview, Tyson spoke about his bio, which reportedly stars Jamie Foxx, and was asked about the actor.

When asked on the podcast “valuation” If he’s been watching what’s going on with Jamie Foxx, Tyson said: “I don’t feel well.” Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Pete David said: “Something going on”, To which the legendary boxer added: “Yeah, they said stroke.” “I have no idea what happened to him.”Tyson added.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter clarifies the rumors

Fox’s daughter broke her silence after several reports circulated that “the actor’s family expected the worst” regarding his health. A few weeks after he was admitted to the hospital, A “close source” admitted to Radar Online that the actor “suffered a serious medical episode and required immediate attention. “She had to be revived. He is very lucky to be alive.”said the detective.

Later, a source for the same outlet said so The actor’s inner circle was “preparing for the worst case scenario.” “Jimmy’s people say he’s fine and getting better while the doctors try to get to the root of his problems, but he won’t be in the hospital for long if he’s about to be well,” The source admitted to Radar Online.

After these statements, Corinne revealed that her father has already been discharged from the hospital and is “on the mend”. “Family Update: It’s so sad to see the media go so crazy. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering. In fact, I was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” Shared the actor’s daughter on Instagram.

according to TMZThe two Oscar-winners’ daughters, Corinne and Anneliese, were in Chicago with their father, who was in the rehabilitation and physical medicine clinic to which he was transferred at the end of Aprilafter being hospitalized in Atlanta.