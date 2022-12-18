In 2022, significant contributions from UNAM to science, technology, and the humanities • The National University ranks first in the list of patents granted to higher education institutions by the International Institute for Industrial Property

The National University ranks first in the list of patents granted to higher education institutions by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) with about 130, in the last two and a half years.

UNAM registers the largest number of international certificates and accreditations, has 313 laboratories and regions certified ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 17025: 2017 certified, in Mexico and in the world.

To promote mental health and identify key emotions engendered by the pandemic, this year HC launched the Dictionary of Emotions, now compiled in a printed volume. The Faculty of Psychology and the General Directorate for the Advancement of Human Sciences participate.

Grafon is an innovative and free digital tool to facilitate the learning of pronunciation, as well as the relationship between writing and sounds in French, developed by the National School of Languages, Linguistics and Translation.

Researchers from the Instituto de Investigaciones Estéticas reported that 90 percent of the architecture and frescoes in specific places in Cacaxtla used zapal, a measurement system known so far, only in the Puuc region of the Maya region and in Chichen Itza.

The most recent project of the New Spain and Independent Mexico Music Symposium, Musicat, based at the Instituto de Investigaciones Estéticas, called El Pasado que Suena y Resuena, was supported by a scholarship by the Latin Grammy Foundation, after consideration of the possibility of its preservation. and the dissemination of an artistic legacy at risk of being lost.

To offer a database of terms that includes the different meanings of terms used in the contexts of medicine, law, linguistics, cinematography and biology, among other subjects, the university has the ENALLTerm project, a useful tool for those who make interpretations and translations.

At the National University, the UNAM Museums application, the first of its kind, was created to locate campus locations and obtain the necessary information such as address, entrance fees and opening hours, among other services.

The College of Medicine, the Federal Judicial Council, the Mexico City Judiciary, and the US Embassy in our country have presented “Guidelines for the Judicial Evaluation of Expert Evidence in the Field of Genetics, Toxicology, Lofoscopia, and Voice Analysis,” which will be used by judges of all across the country to assess evidence in criminal proceedings.

Health emergency

Researchers from the Cuautitlán Graduate School have developed pharmaceutical compounds against COVID-19; Among its goals are to block receptors in human cells that cause infection, and to prevent recurrence of the viral load.

A tripartite investigation between the Faculty of Medicine and the Institutes of Geology, Applied Sciences and Technology is developing a methodology to measure the level of spread of Covid-19 in local areas of the country by monitoring the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater and the medicines used against this disease.

Researchers from the Institute of Cellular Physiology have simplified the PCR detection test for the virus that causes COVID-19, in order to obtain a cheaper and faster version than commercial versions and also reduce the risks associated with handling infectious samples.

A strategy for conducting COVID-19 tests in companies or institutions, which optimizes resources and reduces the presence of pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic infected people, was developed by astrophysicist Xavier Hernández Doring, a researcher at the Astronomy Institute.

knowledge of the universe

At the National Astronomical Observatory of San Pedro Martyr, in Baja California, researchers from the Institute of Astronomy co-discovered TOI 2257 b, an exoplanet located around an M star, one of the coldest and youngest stars in the galaxy.

The UNAM participa en un programa internacional de Cartografía de Galaxias Cercanas en el Observatorio Apache Point, conocido como “MaNGA” (Mapping Nearby Galaxies at APO), which ha mapeado aproximadamente 10 mil Galaxias Cercanas a la Vía Láctea in the observatorio de Nuevo México, United State.

Project COLMENA, Mexico’s first and UNAM’s lunar exploration mission, was operated accompanied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mexican Space Agency and the Hidalgo state government. The mission consists of five small robots that will be placed on the lunar surface.

The international collaboration Event Horizon Telescope, a group of eight radio telescopes stationed in different parts of the world that behave like one giant Earth-sized instrument, has achieved the first real image of the center of our galaxy. The United Nations Mission participated in this achievement.

For the second time, scientists from the Institute of Astronomy have detected an exoplanet using high-resolution radio observations made using the VLBA, a system of 10 radio antennas controlled by a common central unit. The find is from Salvador Curiel Ramirez, from that state.

UNAM and other Mexican universities are developing four small satellites measuring 10 x 10 x 10 centimeters, which will be launched into orbit on a NASA mission in 2025 to track marine animals around the planet. The project is called AzTechSat.

For the first time, a never-before-seen image of dust from the collision of the winds of two massive stars can be seen in great clarity, taken with the James Webb Telescope. Joel Sanchez Bermúdez, of the Institute of Astronomy, is the only Mexican in the project that includes 32 researchers from eight countries.

The Institute for Nuclear Sciences has the first remote control center for the Large Ion Collider Experiment Detector (ALICE), so now UNAM students and researchers will be able to participate in data collection for the project located physically in Europe.

Einar Castillo Aranda, a graduate of the Industrial Design Research Center, presented the ID. Buzz, an all-electric truck designed by him that will have global production.

in favor of health

At the Institute for Biomedical Research and the National Cancer Institute, they have identified the mechanism by which HPV affects carcinogenesis, that is, the process of producing cancer, and the information that can be used for new targets. Tumors related to this virus.

The brain has an amazing ability to reorganize and redistribute tasks after a stroke. To understand the underlying mechanisms that generate this repair and how they work, a group of scientists from the Institute of Cellular Physiology is studying the neural network, or the group of connections between nerve cells.

With the aim of training medical professionals in complex neurosurgical treatments, researchers and students from the Institute of Applied Science and Technology have developed a virtual reality and robotics training simulator.

At the Materials Research Institute, a third generation of biomaterials is being developed that is administered to patients and helps regenerate human bones and tissues.

Raquel Gómez Pliego, from FES Cuautitlán, together with his Industrial Chemistry degree thesis students, has created fermented beverages to reduce overweight and obesity.

in favor of the environment

UNAM researchers participate in international collaborations, with the support of the United Nations and UNESCO, dedicated to understanding climate impacts on species, and the presence of sargassum in the seas.

The Environmental Baseline Atlas of the Gulf of Mexico represents, to date, the most comprehensive oceanographic characterization developed in the country. It is the work of the Gulf of Mexico Research Consortium, of which UNAM is a part.

From developing nanotubes of a clay mineral, called halosite, and magnetite, researchers from the Graduate School of Cuautitlán are condensing pollutants from the water.

Scientists from the Institute of Engineering have discovered a new way to easily identify biodegradable and compostable plastics, in less time than traditional methods, based on the use of two species of larvae of the Coleoptera family Tenebrionidae. A patent has been applied for.

Experts from the Institute of Physics are developing a muon detector, with the goal of producing “X-rays” of Popocatepetl volcano and using complementary technology to monitor any changes in its activity.

Researchers from the Institute of Biotechnology have successfully conducted the first tests on bacteria capable of breaking down oil and some of its derivatives, including plastic.

At the National Earth Observation Laboratory, located at the Institute of Geography, scientists from various institutes have developed a portal where they monitor the appearance and progress of Sargassums in the Caribbean Sea and the coasts of Quintana Roo.

Scientists from FES Cuautitlán advise companies in the State of Mexico and Hidalgo to manufacture biodegradable plastic products using modified starch, which are commercialized in Mexico and exported to Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The State of Climate Change document was presented in Mexico, by specialists from the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change. Among his findings, he notes, the natural availability of water has decreased to the point that it has become more dangerous and uneven.

Scientists from the Institute of Anthropological Research helped process images of the Calakmuli Biosphere Reserve’s forest canopy, acquired using laser-light remote sensing, and revealed one of the largest and most important human settlements in the ancient Maya world.

University researchers participated in the preparation of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, for its English acronym, the United Nations body responsible for assessing scientific knowledge related to this phenomenon). In addition, the Climate Change Research Program was responsible for preparing Mexico’s sixth national communication on the subject.

