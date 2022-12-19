Tips for developing good habits and improving the vet’s well-being

Working in a veterinary clinic can be stressful situations that are sometimes difficult to deal with. These conditions can put extra stress on your vet in their daily lives. To help manage this condition, your vet Alan JohnsonAfter experiencing what many vets go through in their daily lives when she started working following her 2018 graduation from the Royal Veterinary College in London, she wanted to share some tips that have helped her form good habits to improve her well-being. .

“As a vet, I’ve learned that everyone We can have days when we feel completely exhaustedAnd the Overloaded and not appreciated by customers And our comrades. Whether it’s too much to do in too little time, trying to handle difficult cases where there are cost concerns, or just not feeling 100%, it can affect us.”

While it is not likely to completely eliminate many stressful and stressful work situations,There are many things we can do to reduce the impact of stressful situations It will improve our mental health and help us stay mentally level to meet the challenges that come our way, such as creating healthy habits.”

The very definition of the word “habit” means “a regular tendency or practice that is difficult to break.” Humans develop innate habits to feel safe and in control when they do something over and over again.

Johnson believes that losing control of certain situations within the profession contributes significantly to work stress. “Unfortunately, unexpected arrivals from our patients are inevitable, but if we start building routines and good habits when we can be in control, we are more likely to be able to handle the uncertain situations that come our way.”

As the vet explains, Forming good habits is essential to a professional’s well-being. “I get up at 05:00 every day of the week. I have coffee, go for a run or go to the gym, come home to walk my dog, take a shower and then be at work by 8:30.”

Johnson claims that It is most beneficial to perform these actions before the start of the working day. “It would be easy to leave it for later, at the end of the work day, but it’s often the last thing you want to do after a long day at work.”

However, the most important thing that stands out is investing time in each person’s personal entertainment, no matter what time of day it is. “We all need to find some time for ourselvesAnd the Every day if possibleAnd the Either 30 minutes For yourself undisturbed, it’s time to do yoga, read books or newspaper, watch the news, walk your dog, whatever you want to do, you’ll be surprised how much better you feel about it. “

But developing these good habits requires discipline and self-control. Therefore, to develop long-lasting habits, “I consider it important to reward myself regularly for maintaining them.” As he explains, rewarding one for maintaining these habits is essential, because it is essential Positive reinforcement reinforces these well-being behaviors. “In my house, this boost is achieved with a good dinner and a mojito. It may sound extreme, but Friday night bonus really gets me through the week“.

“c.I think if we all had something to look forward to regularlyAnd the It can help us overcome some Really tough timesBecause no matter how bad the week gets, and how many frustrating deals we find, if only we had a reward at the end.