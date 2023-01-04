If Miguel Jimenez does not convince in Chivas, Paunović has an ace up his sleeve and not Raul Rangel

The rojiblanco goalkeeper has been a fixture in the last two tournaments, but there is a youngster who will sooner or later be on his heels.

At Club Guadalajara, he is perhaps the player who felt the most support from the new project led by Fernando Hierro In sports management Veljko Paunović was on the bench is the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez, who didn’t actually respond as expected by making a series of blunders That made rojiblanco look bad at key moments in pre-season.

But this is not new Since 2022 when Wacho became the goalkeeper of the Holy Squadron He was also caught in a series of tackles that earned the Guadalajara side some goals, however, in several duels he performed admirably to avoid a dropped goal.which generates a dose of uncertainty as to whether the three posts will be well protected at some point for Clausura 2023.

Some have fans They express their disapproval of Jimenez’s actions, and in response they ask that young Jose Raul Rangel be given more opportunities, Who was chosen in the previous season to be the second goalkeeper but in Liga MX has not seen any action, however His pre-season performances left him in good taste, especially against Atlas in the Clasico Tapatio.

Eduardo García, the ace of goal

Behind each of Guadalajara’s goalkeepers is a youngster who is also looking to cement himself in the establishment and at the very least In Tapatío of the Expansion League he achieved this, since he was in his first campaign with Eduardo García It has been highlighted as one of the best teams in Mexico’s Silver Division, which shows that If Veljko Paunović wishes, he can count on his services at any time, especially if Jiménez’s doubts and mistakes prevail.

Eduardo García is 20 years old and has completed a semester in the Tapatío band:Another promise to follow in #Clausura2023 is undoubtedly Eduardo García, TapatioCD Goalkeeper with extensive training in Chivas and in the Mexican national team”, It was part of what they posted on their Twitter account.

Garcia was born in 1991 and was a Mexican World Cup player with Tricolor Sub-17, He has lived through all operations with Guadalajara since Sub-13 and In the previous season, Tapatio considered him a new gem in the Rojiblanca goal.

League expansion

