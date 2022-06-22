The first 2022 will be held Ibero-American Congress Chair of Technology for Medical Students (Cicem) from November 8 to 12 in Grand Oasis Cancun Hotel (Mexico). Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from national and international speakers, among other activities. The international, multidisciplinary CTO has been training and preparing physicians and health professionals for 40 years in updating their knowledge.
At the conference, as the CTO explained, doctors will have access to 12 conferences with at least six keywords, a science competition, prizes, a comprehensive plan, a welcome kit, editorial support materials, and a four-month course called “Medicine in the World” where you can experience this health science from different perspectives; Among other things.
In addition, they celebrate together with Latin American Federation of Scientific Societies of Medical Students (Felsocem), her investigation The 37th International Scientific Conferencewell this year, CTO and Sesame The hosts will be, a fact that will make this event very promising in terms of medicine.
Within the guarantees of Cicem are the Latin American Federation of Scientific Societies of Medical Students, Universidad del Norte, the University of Cuauhtemoc and the College of Physicians, in the practice of general and family medicine in Jalisco.
All this will happenFrom 8 to 12 November At the Grand Oasis Hotel Cancun. “Don’t forget the beach wear, the bathrobe, and the whole attitude to enjoy learning…,” they pointed out from the CTO.
Although it may contain statements, statements, or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information in medical writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader to consult a health professional for any health-related questions.
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
“In order to advance coastal sustainability, it is essential that science advances hand in hand with communities” «University of California Aldea News – Universidad Católica del Norte
The UNESCO Institute for Statistics signed an agreement with the “Manuel Fajardo” University of Cuban Physical Culture and Sports Sciences
The government and the independent communities agree to the regulations of the Spanish Research Ethics Committee