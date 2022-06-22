June 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

CTO celebra el primer Congreso Iberoamericano de Estudiantes de Medicina

Ibero-American Congress Chair of Technology for Medical Students

Zera Pearson June 22, 2022 2 min read

The first 2022 will be held Ibero-American Congress Chair of Technology for Medical Students (Cicem) from November 8 to 12 in Grand Oasis Cancun Hotel (Mexico). Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from national and international speakers, among other activities. The international, multidisciplinary CTO has been training and preparing physicians and health professionals for 40 years in updating their knowledge.

At the conference, as the CTO explained, doctors will have access to 12 conferences with at least six keywords, a science competition, prizes, a comprehensive plan, a welcome kit, editorial support materials, and a four-month course called “Medicine in the World” where you can experience this health science from different perspectives; Among other things.

In addition, they celebrate together with Latin American Federation of Scientific Societies of Medical Students (Felsocem), her investigation The 37th International Scientific Conferencewell this year, CTO and Sesame The hosts will be, a fact that will make this event very promising in terms of medicine.

Within the guarantees of Cicem are the Latin American Federation of Scientific Societies of Medical Students, Universidad del Norte, the University of Cuauhtemoc and the College of Physicians, in the practice of general and family medicine in Jalisco.

All this will happenFrom 8 to 12 November At the Grand Oasis Hotel Cancun. “Don’t forget the beach wear, the bathrobe, and the whole attitude to enjoy learning…,” they pointed out from the CTO.

Although it may contain statements, statements, or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information in medical writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader to consult a health professional for any health-related questions.

See also  How and when do we see the partial solar eclipse on June 10 | Science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

“In order to advance coastal sustainability, it is essential that science advances hand in hand with communities” «University of California Aldea News – Universidad Católica del Norte

June 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The UNESCO Institute for Statistics signed an agreement with the “Manuel Fajardo” University of Cuban Physical Culture and Sports Sciences

June 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The government and the independent communities agree to the regulations of the Spanish Research Ethics Committee

June 23, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Cuba Airlines current baggage policy to Cuba

June 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Alicia Machado turns up the heat in a stunning bodycon dress with mirrors | video

June 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The IAPA is concerned about plans against press freedom in the Dominican Republic

June 24, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

“In order to advance coastal sustainability, it is essential that science advances hand in hand with communities” «University of California Aldea News – Universidad Católica del Norte

June 24, 2022 Zera Pearson