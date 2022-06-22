The first 2022 will be held Ibero-American Congress Chair of Technology for Medical Students (Cicem) from November 8 to 12 in Grand Oasis Cancun Hotel (Mexico). Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from national and international speakers, among other activities. The international, multidisciplinary CTO has been training and preparing physicians and health professionals for 40 years in updating their knowledge.

At the conference, as the CTO explained, doctors will have access to 12 conferences with at least six keywords, a science competition, prizes, a comprehensive plan, a welcome kit, editorial support materials, and a four-month course called “Medicine in the World” where you can experience this health science from different perspectives; Among other things.

In addition, they celebrate together with Latin American Federation of Scientific Societies of Medical Students (Felsocem), her investigation The 37th International Scientific Conferencewell this year, CTO and Sesame The hosts will be, a fact that will make this event very promising in terms of medicine.

Within the guarantees of Cicem are the Latin American Federation of Scientific Societies of Medical Students, Universidad del Norte, the University of Cuauhtemoc and the College of Physicians, in the practice of general and family medicine in Jalisco.

All this will happenFrom 8 to 12 November At the Grand Oasis Hotel Cancun. “Don’t forget the beach wear, the bathrobe, and the whole attitude to enjoy learning…,” they pointed out from the CTO.