“I told them I wouldn't buy it from them.”

Shakira A few days ago he premiered his new musical work “Las mujeres ya no Lloran”. This Colombian launch has been a complete success from the start 24 hours It has managed to be the most listened to album so far this year. Additionally, it has been certified seven times platinum.

Not only did she record these songs, but the Colombian also achieved more than 10 billion streams worldwide with this new work. Many people wanted to listen to this born again man Shakira After his separation from the former football player Gerrard Pique.

Shakira on “The Tonight Show” Youtube

The Colombian went to the program'Tonight show“Written by Jimmy Fallon. The American broadcaster asked him what his children thought of the album.”They told me to say “hello” to you. They've been dying to be here, because they love you. They adore you. They asked me to say hello to you,” Shakira began to explain.

At that moment, Jimmy discovered that his children were singing along with their mother on a song on the album. “I wrote the song for them.”harmonious'. “You know they often come with me to the studio, so in one session they heard the song, knew it was for that, and started singing it into the microphone,” the artist said. Barranquilla.

Shakira and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Youtube

“They told me the song was great and they wanted to have me on the album, so we recorded it. Then they also wanted to be in the music video. And now they are demanding royalties -copyright-“, said the world-famous artist between laughs.

“How smart they are!” “The Tonight Show” host said. “They're saving, they both have a piggy bank, and they're saving because they want to buy a car when they grow up. I told them I won't buy them a car. If you want to own a car or a cell phone, you will have to earn it yourself. “Then he told me that when the royalties come in we have to save up for the car,” Shakira said with a laugh. Jimmy Fallon added: “They're the best, next time you should come.”