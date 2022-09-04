“I promised to do the camino if my daughter entered medicine.”

If you had to describe it in one word, what would it be?

-Charm. No matter how skeptical you are, you feel it at a certain moment Charm He is the beauty of the Camino. At all stages, something will grab your attention and will be etched into your retina.

“What does the Camino smell like?”

From wheat, to sunflowers, to the earth, to trees, to church candles, to the soles of worn shoes…

What is the most beautiful theater?

– The first, from Saint-Jean-Bide-de-Port to Roncevales. It had a special meaning. I am a person of two cultures. It was like undoing the course of my family leaving for France.

– Day after day, he was recounting the experience in his social networks. It was revealed that he is a great writer and even better photographer.

– I needed to write so as not to forget. Every day I poured my feelings into words. I chose networks so that family and friends would be aware of my steps. I did not expect the response I received and thank you all.

Private excursion: its history is the emigration from Galicia. “My grandparents and my paternal grandfather went to Cuba and Argentina; My grandparents and my parents went to France. I was educated in Paris until I was eighteen and then we went back to Spain. I studied economics in Santiago and lived in Brussels for a year with a scholarship from the A Coruña Chamber.”

“In an inn I had to wake a French deputy who was occupying my bed.”

Odile Lueiro has just completed the Camino de Santiago in an experiment that “changed” and “reconnected” with her French theatre. This woman from Coruña lived in Paris until she was eighteen years old. She recommends taking the road alone. “You choose, you set the times and put out the outside noise, often polluting and unnecessary.”

– It’s common to see women alone doing the camino, isn’t it?

It is more common to see women alone than it is to see men. And, above all, women from other countries: France, Korea, Australia, UK, Germany … are brave women. I especially admire those from South Korea who, hardly speaking English and a culture so different from ours, take care of Camino.

“The road gives alliances?”

– The way can unite. I know stories of love and friendship. I am very lucky that My Path gave me a Korean friend, Young. Without hardly understanding each other, as he speaks very little English, we felt a very special and strong relationship. It brought me a lot of peace. I could be brave, but it was so much more than that.

“It must have happened to him.”

“Once upon a time, my bed was occupied when I got to the inn. It turned out that he was a member of the French Society, and I had to get up. Again, a pilgrim asked about Odile who was with Corey and seemed to be a nurse. It was for my famous medicine cabinet!

– In what language did you walk the Camino?

– In French, Spanish and English.

Does being a multilingual help you?

– Yes, because I could learn from the other pilgrims, when you stop walking at the end of the afternoon.

Will you repeat the experience?

– Without a doubt, because I think the Camino is never the same.