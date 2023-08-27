“I dedicate this to my neighborhood, to my district, to all my people”

Linear table I couldn’t have chosen a better moment for the premiere; Just hours after demonstrating in a Concert in Vegas that though Criticisms of his trip to Cuba Still a fan following, on Saturday he released a massive collaboration with Puerto Rican-American singer Yomo.

“My Truth” is the title of this song, accompanied by a video clip, whose lyrics have come in handy as the artist lives his career.

“Go to my official YouTube channel Lenier so you can see it,” the singer announced on his Instagram page, along with an image showing the Cuban flag.

Coincidentally or not, the song can be interpreted as a timely message to all those who criticized him for it Go to Cuba amid the music of Santa Maria Festival with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Más Viral.

“There are good things in life / There are bad things in life / And I feel like I have no friends / Many have betrayed me / They hit me in the back / They are no longer with me / But I’m still strongPart of the message says.

“I dedicate this to my neighbourhood/ To my family and to all my people/ My king is not now, father/ You know mine is forever/ I am true until I die/ And not till after I dieis another of the messages he conveys in the song.

As if that weren’t enough, Lenier also appears in the video singing with the Cuban flag on her shoulders.