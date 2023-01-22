How was the PIR 23 test? “Difficult” and focused on medicine

“They went to catch, like every year.” This is the majority’s sentiment among the candidates Executive Report 2023who left the exam on Saturday disenchanted with the contents of the exam they “returned to Escape from the psychology curriculumTo focus on the medical field.

Once the exam is completed, candidates majoring in Psychology certify to “difficulty” From him and the general “anger” in the student body. This is mainly due to the weight of the “issues” that are off the agendaAnd many of them are related to medicine.

“I thought I was very well prepared and I felt that way He was examining me for something else‘, in his remarks medical writing, one of the girls who took the test. This candidate confirms that there are “general feelingEven among those left behind by several invitations, the exam was an “injustice”.

“Year after year we suffer from this state of isolation,” asserts the opposition, which explains in detail, “like every year,” “many questions medical content“.

“This year they asked us about porphyria and biomarkers of anorexia. It seems to me that after the manuals are created and there are people who have to learn four or five new ones, Their representation was minimal“, pointed out.

Along these lines, another applicant points out, “Since last year, there have been a lot of questions about sexual dysfunctions, Neurocognitive disorders and gender dysphoria. ” On this occasion, the The new ICD-11 of the World Health Organization, as well as “Treatments and Remedies from 1993”. “It’s not the usual agenda,” he says.

There were questions that were impossible to answer. We didn’t have any material.”Phrase.

The truth is that the sentiments in the 2023 PIR were similar to those expressed by the candidates for the previous calls. “It has become Shocking event To all dissenting psychologists. There is a forced and artificial effort by the ministry to make it more complicated and add difficulty to a test that is already incomprehensible,” the former opponents said.

More than 4,000 candidates for PIR 2023

Psychology is precisely one of the disciplines that is hard to get into Invitation to Specialized Health Training (FSE). On this occasion, the Ministry of Health offered 204 seatsWhich was opposed by 4073 people.

As a whole, a process view Specialized Health Training (FSE) By 2023, it consists of 11,171 places, which is an increase of 5 percent over the previous call and 38 percent if the 2018 call is taken as a reference.