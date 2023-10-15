How to share your iPhone passwords with family in iOS 17

We explain step by step how this new feature works in iOS 17.

Apple is introducing a new feature to share passwords with family members in iOS 17

The long-awaited iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software update brings multiple changes, improvements, and new features to the iPhone and iPad operating system. We now have many more features available! As a new option for Share passwords with other users On any other device.

Yes, we recently explained in great detail how to use the fun function to create stickers with photos and images in iOS 17 and about contact stickers in iOS 17, as well as telling you everything you need to know about the standby function of iPhone 15 and its action button… and on this occasion We will do the same with regards to functionality Sharing passwords in iOS 17. How it works? How is it configured? Who can you share passwords with?

Apple offers shared passwords and access keys

iOS 17 passwords can now be shared with friends and family thanks to the introduction of a new feature In the family Which allows you to create a group of users who can use the same credentials in apps, services, and websites.

To share passwords and access keys more easily and securely, users can share passwords with a group of trusted contacts. Anyone in the group will be able to add and modify passwords to keep them up to date. Since they belong to iCloud passwords, they are end-to-end encrypted.

In addition, Apple will also allow sharing of access keys in iOS 17. What does this mean? Basically, users you share your passwords with will be able to do this Log in with your credentials through biometric security systems like Touch ID and Face ID…on any device!

How to share passwords with iOS 17

Follow the steps below to start sharing passwords With your family and other users. You should know that it is necessary, as a condition, that all members of the group have iOS 17 installed.

Open the application Settings In iOS 17.

In iOS 17. Then go to the section passwords .

. The next thing you want to do is click the button Begins In the department Share passwords and access keys .

In the department . Type the group name.

Click on Add people To invite other contacts to the group.

To invite other contacts to the group. Finally, select the passwords you want to share.

In addition, it is worth noting that you can create multiple groups (for friends, partner and/or family) and send them a message at the final stage of this process. It is undoubtedly a very convenient feature that will allow you to share the password for all the services and applications of your choice.