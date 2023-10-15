How to leave messages on the Answering Machine in FaceTime?

The process of leaving a face mail in FaceTime is very simple. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do this:

FaceTime is one of the most popular video calling applications in the world for Apple devices, and with its arrival iOS 17 It’s even better than it was before. Facemails will now allow users to leave video messages when the person we are calling cannot respond at that moment. This means that if you’re trying to call someone via FaceTime and they can’t answer the call, you can record a video message and send it instead of just leaving a missed call.

This feature not only provides a more expressive way to communicate, but also allows messages to be enjoyed at any time, even if the recipient is not available at the time of the call.

Step 1: Start a FaceTime call

To get started, open the FaceTime app on your device, whether it’s an iPhone or iPad. Then start a FaceTime call with the contact you want.

Step 2: Wait until the contact becomes unavailable

If the person you’re calling doesn’t answer your FaceTime call, you’ll see “Contact unavailable” on the screen. This is the perfect time to leave a video message.

Step 3: Record the video message

Click on the option “Record video” And start recording your message as soon as the on-screen timer ends. After recording your video message, you will be given the option to send it or return it if you are not satisfied with the result.

what happened after that?

Once you send your video message, the recipient will receive a notification about the message, which will be found in the missed call history within the FaceTime app. From there, they’ll have the option to call you back directly or save the video to their Photos app.

What requirements does my iPhone need to have to use this feature?

To make the most of the new FaceTime feature, it’s important to consider some technical requirements. FaceTime is available on supported iOS devices running iOS 17 or later.

Apple continues to introduce new functions that improve communication between users and although the use of FaceTime in Spain is not widespread, with this addition and others, it is expected that new users will join the application and start using it as the default. For your calls with other Apple devices.