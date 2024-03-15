How to earn 2000 cups with international recharge from Etecsa?

Etecsa is launching an international promo with 25GB, free WhatsApp and up to 2000 cups. Find out the details.

The offer from the Cuban telecommunications company is now in effect for those who receive a recharge from abroad which “promises” 25 GB + free WhatsApp 24 hours a day. In addition, 2,000 pesos in balance, if certain conditions are met.

“Have you received international recharges, plans or promotions in the last 30 days? You can earn a 2,000 cup credit if you receive between 500 and 1,250 cups through international distributors. The offer is valid from March 11 to 17.” They tweeted This Thursday.

But the company received complaints from Facebook. “It's a scam because I received the recharge and a balance of 2,000 pesos, neither the front nor the back,” a user named Slimis Lupina wrote.

Etecsa explained that to receive the 2,000 CUP bonus in the new international recharge offer, it is necessary to have received international recharges, plans or promotions in the last 30 days.

How to Earn 2000 Pesos Credit with New Etecsa Recharge?

In fact, with the Cuban company's second international promotion in March, every prepaid customer will receive a recharge From outside – Equal to or greater than 500 cups and not more than 1,250 cups – You will get an additional bonus of 25 GB (for all networks) in addition to enjoying free WhatsApp service (24 hours a day).

However, the entity explains that “if in the last 30 days a customer has received: international recharges, plans or promotions, he will earn a credit of 2,000 COP that will be added to the amount of recharged funds in his main balance.”

For example: A person who receives a recharge of 500 COP (about 20 USD or EUR, depending on the exchange rate applied by Etecsa) and who has also received in the last 30 days: international recharges, plans or promotions, will win 2000 cup .

Then you will enjoy:

2500 cups in your main balance (500 cups received from shipping + 2000 cups).

Additional 25 GB (for all networks, valid for 30 days)

WhatsApp is free 24 hours a day (valid for 30 days).

Another offer from ETECSA

The company is also holding another international promotion that began on March 4 and ends on March 31.

In this case, those who recharge between 500 cups and 1,250 cups will receive rewards of 14 GB (all networks) and unlimited internet (from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM) to be consumed within 30 days. The customer will get the amount of money recharged to his main balance, extending the life cycle of his mobile line to 330 days.

Comments for Etecsa

As is usually the case with every Etecsa recharge, customer feedback focuses on several aspects:

Terrible state of internet connection in Cuba

There are few offers for those living on the island, whether in Cuban pesos or MLC.

The exchange rate applied by Etecsa is 1 USD = 24 COP.

What do you think of the international offer of 25GB, free WhatsApp and up to 2,000 Etecsa gift cups?