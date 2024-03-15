March 15, 2024

How much money would you have if you bought $100 worth of Bitcoin in 2012?

Zera Pearson March 15, 2024

In the world of investments, there are few assets that have generated as much hype and reward as Bitcoin.

This year, the leading cryptocurrency reached all-time highs, Exceeds $70,000 in March.

Investors betting on Bitcoin have seen their faith in the digital currency translate into big profits, especially those who invested before Bitcoin became a global phenomenon.

A review of the history of Bitcoin in popular culture takes us to its first mention on television, which occurred in an episode of the TV show “The Good Wife” in 2012.

This episode aired titled “Bitcoin for Dummies”. On January 15, 2012This is the man who claims to represent the cryptocurrency creator before the Treasury Department.

If you're wondering how much you would have had today if you had invested just $100 at the time that episode aired, Benzinga has done the math and found the answer.

At that time, Bitcoin cost $3.41, so you would buy it 29.3255 Bitcoin With $100.

This means that today you would have just over $2.1 million, since each bitcoin is worth $72,963.64.

