A teenager pays for a hamburger with a stolen card

Zera Pearson March 14, 2024 1 min read

a step.- A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with credit/debit card misuse after using a stolen debit card at Whataburger early Monday morning, March 11, according to the Horizon City Police Department (HCPD).

HCPD says that at 2:51 a.m. on Monday, March 11, officers responded to the Whataburger located at 13910 Horizon Boulevard regarding fraudulent use of a debit card.

The victim told officers she received a notification from her bank indicating her card had been used at Whataburger, according to HCPD.

HCPD says the victim told officers he later discovered his wallet had been stolen from his car overnight and he didn't know who it was.

Officers conducted their investigation and, with the assistance of Whataburger employees, identified 17-year-old Elijah Rivers and his car at the restaurant and used the card to pay.

Rivers was found at his home with the vehicle described by witnesses. He was arrested without further incident.

Rivers was transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility by HCPD and given a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

