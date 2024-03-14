March 14, 2024

A trick to strengthen your Wi-Fi network anywhere in the house

Zera Pearson March 14, 2024

Having a good Wi-Fi signal is essential in many homes. | Photo: Getty Images

Access to a reliable and fast Wi-Fi connection is essential in today's world. However, in many homes, especially in large areas or with physical obstacles such as thick walls, the signal may not reach every corner of the house.

During times of working from home, online classes, streaming content and online gaming, a weak Wi-Fi signal can be frustrating, which can often prevent you from continuing your daily tasks and entertainment normally.

Fortunately, there are many home tricks that will help boost your Wi-Fi signal anywhere in the house. One of the most popular is to use a beverage tray.

How does the trick work?

It is important to understand the principle behind this homemade trick. The central idea relies on the ability of beverage cans to act as reflectors of a WiFi signal. These metal cans can redirect and amplify the Wi-Fi signal in the desired direction.

The Wi-Fi signal spreads in all directions from the router, but it does not always reach every corner of the house efficiently due to obstacles and interference. Placing a modified beverage can near the router, noting the area where you want to improve connectivity, allows you to focus the signal and direct it in that specific direction.

This can be especially useful if you have a room or area that tends to get a weak or intermittent signal.

Necessary materials

Before starting, make sure you have the following materials on hand:

A clean, empty drink can.

A pair of scissors or a scalpel.

scotch tape.

Marker or pencil.

