Uses of mango peel that you do not know about

Mango is a tropical fruit with a delicious flavour, with a fleshy pulp and peel that can be used to avoid waste. Because, like fruit, they are full of nutrients and very delicious.

Mango is one of those foods that combines delicious flavour, texture and high nutritional value, making it a superfood. The tree's leaves are used to make medicinal infusions, fruits, and fruit peels.

If you are a mango lover, we present to you a homemade jam recipe with few ingredients and very easy to prepare.

Mango is considered a superfood due to its high nutritional value, in addition to its delicious flavour. Credit: shutterstock

Step by step preparation of jam with mango peel

To prepare this delicious meal, you need the peel of 5 medium-sized mangoes, 250 grams of sugar, and a cup of water.

The first thing we will do is wash and disinfect the mango well. Then you start removing the peel, and you can do this with the help of a knife.

The next step is to add the mango peels, sugar and water to the blender and blend well until you get a homogeneous mixture.





Add the preparation to the pot and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until cooking is uniform.

Once the mixture has a shiny color and becomes thicker, remove it from the heat, allow it to cool, then store it in an airtight container.





Mango peel cake

Another recipe that you can prepare with mango peel is a delicious cake.

channel Food brands recipes on YouTube She shares how to make a cake with the peel of 2 mangoes, 3 eggs, 1 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons room temperature butter, ½ cup water, 1 tablespoon oil, 1 ½ cups wheat flour and 1 tablespoon baking powder. You also need a greased and wheat floured pan to bake the cake.

For this recipe, it is very important to wash the mango well and remove the peel, and then add it to the blender with eggs, sugar, butter at room temperature and water.

Mix it well until you get a homogeneous mixture, then transfer it to a bowl where we will start adding the flour little by little and the baking powder.

After all the ingredients are mixed, add them to the greased mold and place them in the preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes.

It is recommended to unmold while hot and decorate as desired.

