CADECA announces exchange rates for March 12, 2024

Zera Pearson March 12, 2024 2 min read

The network of exchange companies (CADECA) in Cuba has published its official exchange rates for March 12, 2024.

This information is essential for travelers visiting Cuba and for Cubans who plan to obtain foreign currency on the island through a ticket booking platform.

The exchange rates announced for today are as follows:

At CADECA offices:

– Canadian Dollar (CAD): Buy 87.20477, Sell 93.43638

– Swiss Franc (CHF): buy 133.91789, sell 143.48346

– Euro (EUR): Buy 128.47800, sell 137.65500

– British Pound (GBP): Buy 150.72204, sell 161.48790

– Japanese Yen (JPY): Buy 1.24903, sell 1.16331

– Mexican Peso (MXN): Buy 6.99715, Sell 7.46995

– US Dollar (USD): Buy 110.40000, Sell 123.60000

In Cuban airports and hotels:

– Canadian Dollar (CAD): Buy 87.20477

– Swiss Franc (CHF): Buy 133.91789

– Euro (EUR): Buy 128.47800

– British Pound (GBP): Buy 150.72204

– Japanese Yen (JPY): Buy 1.24903

– Mexican Peso (MXN): Buy 6.99715

– US Dollar (USD): Buy 110.40000

Buying dollars in Cuba

Cubans who want to officially obtain freely convertible currency (MLC) can do so through the Cuban Pass app.

This application allows users with mobile devices (Android) and Internet access to obtain a ticket, allowing them to book an appointment without being physically present on site.

It is important to know that the customer needs to present his identity document and is entitled to receive $100 USD or its equivalent in MLC. The currency that will be offered to you will be the currency available at the time of the transaction.

If you don't know how to purchase the Cuban Ticket app, you can access it Through this link.

