WhatsApp: They warn that accounts can be suspended for these important reasons

March 12, 2024

WhatsApp is the most important messaging company in the world, so it constantly seeks to update and offer new functions so that users avoid moving to similar platforms.

Among the recent updates to the application, the introduction of a secret code, the ability to copy audio recordings without having to listen to them, or rectangular cases within the platform have emerged.

One of the new features announced by WhatsApp is the ability to temporarily block some accounts if they do not comply with the requirements related to the rules of use.

Reasons WhatsApp may lead to account suspension

One of the main reasons is related to the use of unofficial WhatsApp applications, such as its Plus, Gold or GB versions, which offer a series of unconventional and attractive functions, but are considered a risk to the security of users.

Users who decide to use these versions may have their accounts temporarily suspended, and repeated warnings may result in permanent suspension.

