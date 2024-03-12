This was the Apple car that never came out and will never go on sale

he The Apple Car is already a dead conceptRather, it is a model that never saw the light of day, so in the realm of speculation, sketches are already starting to spread regarding what the model should look like.

correspondent From Bloomberg Mark Gurman says Apple's focus was on maximizing interior space for a private jet-like environment.

It was this goal that prompted Apple's designers to take a minivan-like approach Canoe Lifestyle Vehicle It was one of the main designs being considered.

“The general idea was a simple interface, combined with seats you would normally see in a private jet or limousine. Inside, you felt like you were basically in an “ambient bubble.” This incarnation of the car can comfortably seat four people, and the seats can be swapped between regular chairs, recliners and footrests. The design of the Apple car from 2020 is roughly similar to the Canoo Lifestyle, a futuristic pickup truck with rounded edges, but with dark black windows with adjustable tint. There was a glass sunroof, a pure white exterior, and white wheels with a black center. “The front and back were the same, so it always looked like you were driving forward.”

Another concept and car that had similarities was the Volkswagen I.D. buzz:

“The previous design created by the legendary Jony Ive looked like a modern incarnation of the 1950s Volkswagen Microbus, and was internally nicknamed the Bread. The second iteration was an evolution of that and looked almost identical to the 2017 Volkswagen ID Buzz concept. This design was showcased within Apple long before VW announced its concept, and that may not be a coincidence. “Some employees left the Apple Cars group to work at the German automaker in mid-2010.”

