Banco Metropolitano de La Habana warns of “temporary problems” for its clients with Transfermóvil

The Banco Metropolitano de La Habana on the night of April 12th alerted the problems its customers are experiencing with the Copan Transfermóvil application and explained what needs to be done in order for the situation to return to normal.

According to an official note released on social networks, “In recent days, Banco Metropolitano customers who have registered on the Transfermóvil platform have encountered difficulties with the “Create PIN Code” and “Associate Account” options.

They added: “Until this issue is resolved, customers can access Telebanca and request a digital PIN through the automatic response system and, on the Transfermóvil platform itself, use the ‘My Accounts’ option to link new accounts.”

Of the aforementioned Cuban bank, with more than a million customers in Havana, they confirmed that “with the operators of Telebanca, customers can consult and clarify any doubts in this respect interactively” and also apologized for the inconvenience caused to our customers. this temporary difficulty.

Bank of Havana and Transfermobile in the Metropolitan

What is Transfermóvil and what is it like in Cuba? Well, this is a digital financial services platform that allows users to perform various transactions through their mobile phones. This application was developed by the state company ETECSA (Cuban Telecom Company SA) in collaboration with several Cuban banks, such as Havana.

Among the transactions that can be made through Transfermóvil are: money transfers between bank accounts, mobile phone recharges, payment of public services and purchases in virtual stores in Cuban pesos and freely convertible currency (MLC). In addition to that, the app also provides the ability to check bank account balance and transaction history.

As for the Banque Metropolitano, on this day of April 13th, it also reports how the currency exchange rates are in its offices. The US dollar follows the exchange rate at 110 Cuban pesos, the euro at 129 pesos, the Canadian dollar at 87 Cuban pesos, and the pound sterling at 146 pesos.