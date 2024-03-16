Costco in 2024 will cancel customer memberships for these reasons

So a person can Buy retail or wholesale in Costco You must have a membership, which is processed in the same store, and there are several Cost membershipSince each one has its own perks, everything will depend on how often you visit the store or whether you buy in bulk.

You should know that if You buy a membership You have to accept brand terms, so there are several of them Guidelines If not implemented, it may affect your membership card. If you commit any of the following violations, your membership may be cancelled.

the Costco stores They have a presence in the United States and Mexico, and are one of the preferred brands for wholesalers, as among the benefits of their membership is reimbursement of A certain percentage of purchasesin addition to enjoying a friendly return policy, but all is not well.

4 reasons to cancel Cousteau membership

According to the official website, these are some of the most common reasons why buyers lose their card:

Non-payment of pension : At each cycle, consumers must pay a fee to continue their benefits; Failure to make this adjustment is grounds for canceling your subscription. Add two temporary comments : These are usually associated with a lack of respect for employees and other partners and more disrespectful rules of coexistence. Damage facilities : If customers damage Costco spaces, they will be removed from the branch and their subscription will be suspended. Take the product without paying : As in other stores, theft is punishable, not only by withdrawing the facilities, but also by revoking the subscription.

cancellation membership Costco It does not only affect the card ownerbut also to secondary beneficiaries, so the The store recommends not providing membershipBecause if a person commits any of the crimes mentioned in the list, the affected person will also be the owner.