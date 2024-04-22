April 23, 2024

ETECSA report on the use of SIM/uSIM cards in Cuba

Zera Pearson April 22, 2024 2 min read

The Cuban telecommunications company (ETECSA), the only one of its kind on the island, announced this week the use of SIM and uSIM cards in the national territory, as well as how to prolong their useful life and advice. We detail below.

According to this series of tips published in his book page Officially, in order for it to remain in “good condition”, extend its useful life and function properly when you need it to, you must do the following.

First, do not cut or modify the card. Do not attempt to cut or modify the USIM card in any way, as this may permanently damage it and render it unusable.

Avoid bending the card: SIM/uSIM cards are delicate and can be damaged if bent. Keep it in a flat, safe place.

Avoid exposing the card to high temperatures: Extreme heat can damage the card, so avoid leaving it in places that may be exposed to direct sunlight or near heat sources.

Avoid exposing the card to water: USIM cards are not waterproof, so be careful not to get them wet. If the card gets wet, dry it carefully before using it again.

ETECSA on SIM and USIM cards in Cuba today

ETECSA also advises regarding SIM and USIM cards in Cuba to avoid scratching the card: USIM cards have sensitive metal contact points that can be damaged if scratched. Keep the card in a protective case or a safe place where it will not be scratched.

Finally, they needed to keep the card in a safe place. When you are not using the card, store it in a safe place where it cannot be accidentally lost or damaged.

“By following these tips, you can keep your SIM/uSIM card in good condition and ensure that it works properly when you need it. We hope you find them helpful! If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact our customer service channels.

What do you think of these ETECSA tips? Do you adhere to them?

