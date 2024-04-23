Extract cash today in Havana

In light of the cash shortage scenario in Cuba, the Metropolitan Bank of Havana is offering an exclusive service to its customers on Sunday, April 21.

With the aim of facilitating the provision of cash for customers and the general population, Banco Metropolitano will offer an exclusive cash service on April 21, communicating through their official social networks.

according to Information The service will be available in all branches during working hours from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Banco Metropolitano recommends to its customers to use, as an alternative, online payment for goods and services using QR codes, for cash withdrawal, and the EXTRA Cash service in markets, warehouses and other governmental and non-governmental institutions where implemented; As well as in the commercial offices of CADECA.

Likewise, to clarify doubts and concerns, they suggest visiting their corporate profiles on social networks, contacting Telebanca by phone or writing via email. [email protected]

It is also possible to obtain information through the Telebanca Call Centre, via telephone numbers 7868-3535 and 7866-0606.

Metropolitan Bank cash withdrawal branches