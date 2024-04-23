April 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Etecsa's most popular recharge process is back! Multiply your balance five times and enjoy unlimited data

Etecsa's most popular recharge process is back! Multiply your balance five times and enjoy unlimited data

Zera Pearson April 23, 2024 2 min read

“Our customers asked for it and we deliver!”, with this message the Cuban telecommunications company launched a new international recharge offer.

Just 5 days after the company announced its latest promotion for April, they are back maybe The “favorite” option among Cuban mobile phone users.

It is a combination of “Quintuplicate for recharge and unlimited data from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM”. We tell you all the details.

Double your recharge: details

-condition: From April 25 to 30.

-Terms: If you receive between 500 cups and 1,250 cups, you will get five times the recharge amount in your main balance and unlimited data, used from 12:00 noon to 7:00 am, valid for 30 days, starting from the last recharge Received.

-Attention: If you have active data resources (Rewards, Plans, LTE Packs, Unlimited WhatsApp) at the time of applying the recharge, the validity date will not be extended.

Cuba's only telecommunications company maintains two other active recharging units.

40 GB offer + free WhatsApp

– Deadline: between April 25 and 30.

– Conditions: For recharges from abroad, between 500 cups and 1250 cups, customers will receive a bonus of 40 GB (all networks) and will be able to enjoy WhatsApp for free 24 hours a day, for 30 days from the date of recharge. Receive. .

-Attention: Free WhatsApp 24 hours a day is only applicable if you already have existing international products or resources at the time of receiving the recharge.

Triple Bonus Offer

-Deadline: Until April 30

– Terms: Every prepaid customer who gets an international recharge of COP 75.00 (about US$4) between April 3 and 30 will get additional rewards of 8GB (all networks) + 80 minutes + 80 SMS. It will be valid for 30 days, starting from the date the return shipment is received.

See also  US telecom operators refuse to delay 5G network launch

-Attention: With this offer, the customer will not receive the recharged amount (75.00 COP) in his main balance.

How do you recharge a cell phone in Cuba?

Through Etecsa's international distributors:

We are on Google News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Extract cash today in Havana

April 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

ETECSA report on the use of SIM/uSIM cards in Cuba

April 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
1 min read

A deputy is searching for a Canadian who was reported missing

April 22, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Four players separated due to indiscipline

April 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

NASA has regained contact with Voyager 1, the spacecraft farthest from Earth

April 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Lula celebrated the unity of the Venezuelan opposition around the candidacy of Edmundo González Urrutia

April 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Many US states receive this unexpected notice from the NWS in the spring

April 23, 2024 Winston Hale