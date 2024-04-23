Etecsa's most popular recharge process is back! Multiply your balance five times and enjoy unlimited data

“Our customers asked for it and we deliver!”, with this message the Cuban telecommunications company launched a new international recharge offer.

Just 5 days after the company announced its latest promotion for April, they are back maybe The “favorite” option among Cuban mobile phone users.

It is a combination of “Quintuplicate for recharge and unlimited data from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM”. We tell you all the details.

Double your recharge: details

-condition: From April 25 to 30.

-Terms: If you receive between 500 cups and 1,250 cups, you will get five times the recharge amount in your main balance and unlimited data, used from 12:00 noon to 7:00 am, valid for 30 days, starting from the last recharge Received.

-Attention: If you have active data resources (Rewards, Plans, LTE Packs, Unlimited WhatsApp) at the time of applying the recharge, the validity date will not be extended.

Cuba's only telecommunications company maintains two other active recharging units.

40 GB offer + free WhatsApp

– Deadline: between April 25 and 30.

– Conditions: For recharges from abroad, between 500 cups and 1250 cups, customers will receive a bonus of 40 GB (all networks) and will be able to enjoy WhatsApp for free 24 hours a day, for 30 days from the date of recharge. Receive. .

-Attention: Free WhatsApp 24 hours a day is only applicable if you already have existing international products or resources at the time of receiving the recharge.

Triple Bonus Offer

-Deadline: Until April 30

– Terms: Every prepaid customer who gets an international recharge of COP 75.00 (about US$4) between April 3 and 30 will get additional rewards of 8GB (all networks) + 80 minutes + 80 SMS. It will be valid for 30 days, starting from the date the return shipment is received.

-Attention: With this offer, the customer will not receive the recharged amount (75.00 COP) in his main balance.

How do you recharge a cell phone in Cuba?

Through Etecsa's international distributors: