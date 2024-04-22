April 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A deputy is searching for a Canadian who was reported missing

A deputy is searching for a Canadian who was reported missing

Zera Pearson April 22, 2024 1 min read
Image is for illustrative purposes. The representative takes the procedures to follow up on the complaint. Photo: MP


The Public Ministry (MP) reported that it is conducting investigations in the province of Petén, with the aim of finding a Canadian man who has been reported missing.

The investigating authority announced that the procedures were developed by:

Petén District Prosecutor's Office.

Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor's Office for crimes against foreign tourists.

National Civil Police (PNC).

According to the details, visual inspection procedures are carried out after submitting a complaint.

Heidi Lorca Oliva

I am a journalist interested in political, economic and social issues. Through the news, a record is kept of what happens throughout the country's history.

Previous articlePlatinum Trophies: “The Snow Society” highlights and adds trophies
Next articleMultiple incidents were reported at VAS

See also  When will the interest rate drop? This says Banxico - El Financiero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Extract cash today in Havana

April 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The trick of driving an automatic car on an inclined slope

April 21, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Take a breath before you find out how much a Chase bank teller in Orlando makes

April 21, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Aroldis Chapman hits 3 and sets a record in 2024 (+Video)

April 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Opposition party Un Nuevo Tiempo speaks out about problems in formalizing support for Edmundo Gonzalez's candidacy before Venezuela's National Electoral Council

April 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Is TikTok banned in the US? This is known

April 22, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

A deputy is searching for a Canadian who was reported missing

April 22, 2024 Zera Pearson