A deputy is searching for a Canadian who was reported missing

The Public Ministry (MP) reported that it is conducting investigations in the province of Petén, with the aim of finding a Canadian man who has been reported missing.
The investigating authority announced that the procedures were developed by:
Petén District Prosecutor's Office.
Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutor's Office for crimes against foreign tourists.
National Civil Police (PNC).
According to the details, visual inspection procedures are carried out after submitting a complaint.
The Petén District Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with the Regional Public Prosecutor, the Public Prosecutor's Agency of the Office of the Public Prosecutor for Crimes against Foreign Tourists and the Congolese National Police, is conducting a visual inspection in the follow-up to a complaint regarding the disappearance of a man of Canadian citizenship. pic.twitter.com/zxp1qfR0Sq
— Member of Parliament for Guatemala (@MPguatemala) April 22, 2024
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Extract cash today in Havana
The trick of driving an automatic car on an inclined slope
Take a breath before you find out how much a Chase bank teller in Orlando makes