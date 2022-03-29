How to clean shower curtains in minutes: hacks and home products | Remedies | Hack | Home | bicarbonate | vinegar | lemon | nnda nnni | miscellaneous

We know that cleaning the house takes some effort and perseverance but there is Homemade tricks And products to do this without wasting much time. Which is that all rooms of the house should be very clean for our health and hygiene, especially the bathroom.

more | Tricks to remove moisture from the wall easily and quickly

For example, cleaning shower curtains may seem complicated, but it is essential to do it right. To prevent the spread of germs. To learn how to clean shower curtains, keep reading this article. We show you some homemade tricks to achieve this successfully.

The ideal method is to wash shower curtains every 15 days. (Photo: Pexels)

Tips for cleaning shower curtains

If you want the dreaded mold or germs not to appear, the best thing is to wash the shower curtain every 15 days. Take advantage when you go to clean the bathroom and it will be faster and easier to do so.

1. Baking soda

The first home trick to remove mold stains is to use baking soda. This “all-purpose cleaning” fights the growth of fungi and kills bad odor. To check it, just follow these steps.

for fabric curtains

Dilute ½ cup of baking soda of sodium with 2 cups of hot water.

of sodium with 2 cups of hot water. Pour the mixture in the washer box.

in the washer box. Activate the course Regular washing.

for plastic blinds

Dilute ½ cup of baking soda of sodium with 2 cups of hot water.

of sodium with 2 cups of hot water. Wait until it cools down mix up.

mix up. spray it with spray.

with spray. rub with a brush.

2. Vinegar

The vinegar This is another cleaning trick. Its compounds prevent oxidation and prevent bacteria from multiplying.

Put white vinegar Inside the washer box.

Inside the washer box. Activate the course usual washing.

usual washing. spray curtains Vinegar frequently to prevent mold from reappearing.

3. Lemon juice

The Lemon juice It is another natural ingredient recommended for shower curtain cleaning. It’s not aggressive, it enhances natural tones and removes dirt.

extract juice From 5 lemons.

From 5 lemons. Pour it in 1 liter of water warm.

warm. dip the curtain In the mixture about 20 minutes.

In the mixture about 20 minutes. wash the curtain Bathe as usual by hand or in the washing machine.

If the mold spot is too large on the shower curtain, you can apply the lemon directly to the fabric. Then you just have to wait 30 minutes, scrub with a brush and rinse.

Recommended video

How to properly clean the refrigerator? Here are the steps to follow (Video: Consumer Reports)