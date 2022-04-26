Eight questions about the future of Twitter after the agreement with Elon Musk (ANALYSIS)

Reason for Twitter accepting Mask’s suggestion 4:38

(CNN Business) – Three of the most truthful words in the press are “I don’t know.” These words are very useful at this time, as the entire tech and media world turns its attention to the strange agreement of the always unpredictable. Elon Musk to make Twitter a private company. What will Elon Musk do? What will Twitter become? I don’t know. no one knows. I guess even Musk doesn’t know.

So if the best age for Twitter is about to begin or if this is the beginning of the end of service, let’s be honest, no one knows. Here’s what we know in batches of tweets:

>> This deal “puts the world’s richest man in charge of one of the most influential social networks”, they wrote Claire Duffy and Donnie O’Sullivan from CNN.

>> [El negocio] “It would represent one of the biggest acquisitions of a technology company and potentially influence the direction of social networking,” The Wall Street Journal team wrote.

>> Musk said his initial offer, $54.20 per share, was “the best and last offer,” which is certain enough, that’s exactly what Twitter’s board of directors approved 11 days later.

>> Nothing changes in the short term. The negotiation process will take several months. Musk may not be taking over Twitter until the fall.

>> Musk made certain promises to users, including “open source algorithms to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.” Now I will be subject to this.

>> In the United States, ideological reactions to the deal have largely deviated from expected lines. A front-page headline in the Wall Street Journal wrote the following: ‘Republicans hail the deal, Democrats see the risks’.

>> On questions about whether Musk will recalculate Donald Trump, CEO Parag Agrawal told employees, “Once the deal closes, we’ll know in which direction the platform will go.”

Eight questions left by Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

>> How was Twitter’s first quarter? The company will still report first-quarter earnings this Thursday, but in light of the deal, there will be no analyst conference call.

>> “What does Musk think Twitter is for?” This is what Casey Newton asked In her Platforme newsletter,p. Monday night. “All we have to complete is a series of tweets and vague statements brief enough to allow for a broad interpretation.”

>> So: When will Musk come up with his plans? Will you do it through Twitter or through methods that allow for more detail and nuance?

>> Will Twitter employees want to work for Musk? Some responded to Musk’s inauguration with “shock and dismay,” Elizabeth Duskin reports from The Washington Post. “Some tweeted tearful emojis and memes of people having emotional meltdowns, while others told The Post they were too traumatized to be able to speak.”

>> What will happen to the current Twitter leadership team? At a city council meeting on Monday, Agrawal said he was “optimistic” about the company’s future, saying that Musk “wants Twitter to be a strong and positive force in the world, just like all of us.” But it is hard to imagine Agrawal’s survival.

>> What will Jack Dorsey’s role be? Monday night chirp “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘ultimately trustworthy and comprehensive at scale’ is the right one. And that too is the goal [de Agrawal] And why did you choose it. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right way… I think so with all my heart.”

>> What about Twitter headquarters? Roland Li of the SF Chronicle pointed out that Possible repercussions for the cityMusk also expressed his “skepticism about remote work.”

>> How much controversy will Musk vs. Jeff Bezos? As noted by Richard Lawler of The Verge“Jeff Bezos is already testing Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech by trolling,” Musk tweeted Monday night about China…

Will Trump return to Twitter?

By Oliver Darcy:

The short answer is that it’s too early to tell. king Trump insisted on Fox In a story published on Monday, even if he is allowed to return to the platform, he will not return and will instead choose to use his Truth Social app. But it’s hard to see the former president, someone clearly addicted to Twitter, reject the opportunity to use the platform if he’s allowed to. The question really is: Will Musk’s Twitter overrule his decision to block it? When it comes to freedom of expression, Musk has made it very clear which direction the platform wants to take…

>> Brian Lowry adds: “For what it’s worth, put me in the column of people who think that for conservatives who have protested discrimination on social media, Musk’s takeover of Twitter could end up being a moment” you wish. “And since there is a marketing aspect to this concept of being a victim of big tech, it can be hard to let go, no matter what changes new ownership brings to the platform.”

crush the numbers

Written by Harry Enten:

Musk’s purchase of Twitter put the Republican darling in charge of a platform that Democrats use disproportionately. Musk’s net preference score (how high his preferred rating is over unfavorable) in recent polls is roughly +50 points among Republicans compared to -10 points among Democrats. This is very different from previous polls on the issue that showed a small partisan gap in Musk’s appeal.

There is no doubt that Musk’s recent comments on many issues (including negative comments about Biden) have divided my party.

The shifting opinions come as Musk prepares to take control of the predominantly democratic Twitter site. A Pew Research Center poll last summer found that 67% of Twitter users leaned Democrats, compared to 30% who leaned Republicans. We’ll see if Musk’s purchase changes the numbers. In any case, it is important to keep two things in mind. First, Musk is still fairly popular in general with positive sentiment among those with an opinion outweighing the negative by a margin of 3-2. Two, only 23% of Americans use Twitter, which makes it tiny compared to 66% who use Facebook…

Some elements to think about in these negotiations:

White House Press Secretary, That’s what Jin Psaki said In general, no matter who owns or runs Twitter, the president has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms…

“Take a moment to think,” said Emily Bell, a professor at Columbia University How absolutely crazy That in 2022, a company with a large data set of public and private communications, which has cities, businesses, and governments on the platform, can change ownership with virtually no scrutiny.”

Edward Perez, Twitter employee, said:: “Most of us strongly believe that Twitter is much more than just a technology platform; we have a deep responsibility to the community. I hope our new owner understands that.”

New York Times columnist Kara Swisher wrote: “The real story here, in the midst of all that’s going on with Elon Musk, is how poorly the business is doing as well as his inventory of such an outstanding product. Musk just saw that and took his chance.”.

“Selling Twitter for $54.20 per share is definitive proof that the Twitter idea was far more valuable than the actual long-term Twitter operations,” wrote analyst Michael Nathanson.

THR’s Alex Webrin remembers that musk She said “When I was a kid, my favorite book was The Lord of the Rings.” Weprin says, “Twitter may be the closest thing to magic when it comes to the flow of information, with the world’s greatest minds, biggest personalities, and a trough of trolls all sharing the same stage. Now the catcher is here.” to be a witch.”