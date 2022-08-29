August 29, 2022

How rich is Itati Cantoral?

Lane Skeldon August 29, 2022

mexican actress Itati Cantoral During his career of over 35 years, he was a part of some of the most popular TV series on Mexican television, not to mention his time in TV shows, movies, and plays. All this allowed him to accumulate a great fortune.

The intriguing fact is that his famous phrase, “Maldita crippled”, in the telenovela “María la del Barrio” allowed him to stay updated and expand his reach to the public, allowing him to continue collecting royalties from the phrase he uttered more than 25 years ago.

