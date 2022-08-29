How rich is Itati Cantoral?

mexican actress Itati Cantoral During his career of over 35 years, he was a part of some of the most popular TV series on Mexican television, not to mention his time in TV shows, movies, and plays. All this allowed him to accumulate a great fortune.

The intriguing fact is that his famous phrase, “Maldita crippled”, in the telenovela “María la del Barrio” allowed him to stay updated and expand his reach to the public, allowing him to continue collecting royalties from the phrase he uttered more than 25 years ago.

How much money did Itati Cantoral make?

According to Idol Net Worth today Itati Cantoral His net worth is around $1.5 million. An amount that continues to grow thanks to the projects she adds and the phrase “The damn crippled”, because in 2016 she specifically participated in a promotional clip for Orange Is the New Black as Soraya Montenegro and her TikTok challenge, which has recently gone viral.

Itati Cantoral He made his television debut in 1986 in the telenovela La Telaraña. In the following years she was part of many well-known projects, but the one that propelled her, and made her known in Mexico and Latin America, was Dos mujeres, un camino in 1993. In this project she worked with stars such as Jorge Salinas, Laura Leon, Pepe Gaitan, Selena Quintanilla and Lorena Herrera and Eric Estrada.

Itati Cantoral has managed to keep it updated over the years.

The successful actress is also known for her antagonistic roles as Isabel Velasco in Amores Con Trampa and Alejandra Fernández in ‘Hasta Que El Dinero Nos Separe. Not to mention some of his recent projects, such as: La mexicana y el güero, No manches Frida 2, Turning Red,? Crazy for change and lonely in the dark.

This year we were able to enjoy his talent in the Disney + Dads on Demand series and the Netflix drama Where There Was Fire.

What other strange facts would you like to know about Itati Cantoral?