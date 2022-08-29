‘It had its pros and cons’: Bad Bunny dancer reveals what it feels like to live on tour with a reggaeton player

It is not wrong to say that Benito Martinez, better known as Bad Bunny, Today he has become one of the most influential and popular singers of the urban genre. Even millions of followers are interested not only in his daily life, but also in the people around him.

Latest case involved Chiara Rodriguez is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Who revealed on social networks what it is like to work next to him.

Which is that it all started when it was circulated on the platforms that there were many inequalities and injustices against the Bad Bunny dancers, as well as the alleged exploitation they were subjected to. People complained that they were taken by truck to fairs and not by bus

Folks, we weren’t abused, we were happy on the bus, imagine, you leave the show, you get on the bus and you don’t have to do any paperwork or anything, like in a plane, we ate 24 hours, drinks, bathroom for all of us

Kiara assured that they were not abused at all, on the contrary, they were treated with every comfort, in the van there were very comfortable beds to sleep on. Like everything, it had its pros and cons.

I got in the van and already had a bath, shower, food, breakfast, dinner, and even food after the show. We were not abused

Bad Bunny Millionaire

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known internationally as Bad Bunny, has become one of the reggaeton artists in the music world, and like many other Latin artists, He reaps success after success that made him amass a fortune at a young age.

At 28 years old, “Bad Rabbit” can boast that he has already made his life; Thanks to his concerts, monetization of his social networks, numerous advertising contracts, as well as campaigns in which he participates, You can brag about owning a huge wallet that is getting bigger day by day.

According to data provided by Celebrity Net Worth, the Puerto Rican singer earns approximately $8.4 million transcribing his songs on Spotify; While his income on YouTube is $3.6 million.

If both numbers are added, they give a total of about 240 million pesos, at today’s exchange rate. According to Pollstar, which is responsible for measuring the data that groups and artists throw during their tours, Bad Bunny earns about two hundred and fifty thousand dollars (nearly five million Mexican pesos) per concert on the world’s hottest tour.

Only on this successful tour will Bad Bunny give 30 concerts; 15 of them are in the United States, 12 in Latin America, and 3 in Mexico. With these numbers, not only Puerto Rico is placed As the highest-grossing artist, but also has one of the highest-grossing world tours.

