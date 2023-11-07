How long does it take to drain the excess belly until it becomes tender?

Overbelly is a cut of beef that has become a culinary delight in many parts of the world. However, to make this natural product tender and delicious in your preparations, it is necessary to pay attention to the cooking time.

It is important to prepare meat well before eating it. | picture: Getty Images

What is bloating?

Extra belly is a cut of meat obtained from the ventral part of the beef belly. It is a protein that contains intramuscular fat and is therefore juicy and slightly marbled.

This type of cut can be prepared in several ways, but one of the most popular ways is to grill it or roast it in the oven, depending on preferences and recipes.

Factors affecting abdominal softness

The extra softness of the belly depends on several factors, and it is important to take them into account when determining how long to cook it:

: The quality of meat plays a crucial role in tenderness. Choose high-quality belly, preferably from animals that are naturally fed and raised in appropriate conditions. Cut and thickness : The thickness of the extra cuts also affects the cooking time. Thin cuts will require less time compared to thick cuts.

It is important to eat lean meat. | picture: Getty Images/iStockPhoto

Grill or grill in the oven

rare: Cook the superpariga for 2 to 3 minutes per side over high heat to get a red and juicy interior.

Cook the superpariga for 2 to 3 minutes per side over high heat to get a red and juicy interior. On point (medium rare): Cook the meat for 4 to 5 minutes per side over medium-high heat to get a pink interior.

Cook the meat for 4 to 5 minutes per side over medium-high heat to get a pink interior. At the point (medium): Cook the superpariga for 6 to 7 minutes per side over medium heat to get a light pink color on the inside.

Cook the superpariga for 6 to 7 minutes per side over medium heat to get a light pink color on the inside. Done (well done): Cook the meat for 8 to 10 minutes per side over medium-high heat until the meat is cooked through but no longer pink inside.

These times are approximate and may vary depending on the power of your grill or oven, thickness of meat, and personal preference. To ensure that the meat has reached the desired degree of doneness, we recommend using a kitchen thermometer. An internal temperature of around 135°C (57°C) is ideal for a tender, well-cooked belly.

Slow cooking

Another option for getting a soft belly is slow cooking. You can use a slow cooker or a pot in the oven at a low temperature.

Being slow, it allows the collagen tissues to break down, resulting in more tender meat.

Season the meat as desired with your favorite spices. You can pre-soak them if you prefer.

Heat the slow cooker or oven to a low temperature, usually between 120°C and 150°C.

Place the belly in the pot or pot and cook for 6 to 8 hours or until the meat is tender and can be easily shredded.

Add liquid (water, broth, or wine) and other ingredients, such as vegetables, herbs, and spices, to add flavor while cooking.

Make sure to check the internal temperature of the meat to at least 71°C to ensure it is cooked safely.

Slow cooking can result in incredibly tender and tender bellys, but it takes time and planning. It’s perfect for preparations looking for crumbly meat packed with flavor.

In general, the cooking time required for tenderloin will vary depending on your cooking preferences, but it is essential to monitor the internal temperature of the meat to avoid overcooking it.

It is important to know the time needed to roast meat. | picture: Getty Images