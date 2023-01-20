January 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

ran a Ponzi scheme out of El Paso; plead guilty

Zera Pearson January 20, 2023 2 min read

a step.- An El Paso man pleaded guilty in federal court here last week to five counts of wire fraud.

According to court documents, Abner Tinoco, 27, ran a Ponzi scheme through his firm by soliciting millions of dollars in investment from clients and claiming he would invest their money.

In funds dealing with cryptocurrency and foreign exchange markets.

Of the nearly $9 million in investments held in his business accounts, Tinoco has spent more than half on personal expenses including luxury cars, private jets, real estate, and jewelry. Tinoco furthered the deception by providing part of the embezzled funds as profits to its customers.

Tinoco faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison plus restitution and a maximum fine of $250,000 per count. The date for the verdict has not yet been set. A Federal District Court judge will determine any sentencing after considering US sentencing guidelines and other legal factors.

In a separate civil case arising from the above scheme, the CFTC obtained a civil consent decree against Tinoco and his business, imposing a ban relating to the trading activities. The Department of Justice will seek compensation for any additional victims of the Tinoco Plan.

This was announced by U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey of the FBI’s El Paso field office.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant US Attorney Shane Romero and Chris Skillern are prosecuting the case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Uncertain local impact of 10,000 layoffs from Microsoft

January 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Help is raining down on a couple in Carolina who need to fix up their rundown home

January 19, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Arby’s opened its eighth restaurant in Hatillo

January 18, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

ran a Ponzi scheme out of El Paso; plead guilty

January 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is what Manuel, Anahi’s son and “new member” of the RBD looks like on his comeback tour in 2023

January 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

US embassy warns of procedures in 2023

January 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The value of the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Cuba is highlighted

January 20, 2023 Zera Pearson