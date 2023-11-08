More stores now accept payments with SNAP EBT cards

Payment options with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT cards are becoming more extensive in the United States. Kroger recently announced that it already accepts payment this way in its online store. Purchases can be picked up or delivered to your home across the country.

Kroger accepts this new payment method based on a collaboration established with the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the Department of Agriculture (USDA). This way, customers will benefit from their benefits when purchasing through Kroger’s app or online platform.

From now on, beneficiaries of the above-mentioned assistance program will not have to go to Kroger stores to pay for the products purchased. Instead, they will be able to complete the transaction from any device and from their homes.

Kroger President and CEO Rodney McMullen commented on the issue in a statement. “We believe that everyone should have access to fresh, affordable, nutritious food. I am so proud of our teams who have worked closely with the USDA to remove barriers to healthy foods.” This way, more people in the United States will have access to The food they need to thrive.”

What products can be purchased at Kroger with an EBT card?

Essentially, the products will be the same as those allowed by SNAP. They are mostly fresh and edible to cook at home. The retail chain offers its users a free nutritional rating system, known as OptUp. Your customers have the option to check the features of each product before purchasing it from Kroger.

Completing the payment process based on the new variant is very simple. First you must create an account in the apk or on the website. After that, it is necessary to add the EBT account number as a new card under the “My Account” and “Wallet” sections.

When purchasing the desired product, you must select EBT as the payment method. Finally, enter your PIN to confirm your order.