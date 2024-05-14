Where do I vote in the 2024 Mexico elections? How do I locate my INE box?

(CNN Spanish) – Just over 99 million Mexicans are called to the polls in the general election scheduled for June 2, in which 20,708 public offices are vying, including the presidency, 128 senators and 500 deputies.

According to the National Electoral Institute (INE), for these elections 170,858 boxes will be installed The entire Mexican territory is divided as follows:

90,800 contiguous polling stations, installed when the number of voters in a precinct exceeds 750.

70,580 primary polling stations are installed according to electoral divisions and receive votes of up to 750 voters.

8,300 exceptional polling stations, serving residents of the district who, for social, cultural or communication reasons, have difficulty accessing to cast their votes.

1,178 special boxes, designated to receive the votes of citizens located outside the section opposite their residence.

55,847 non-urban polling stations and 71 centers will operate with electronic ballot boxes.

To locate your box, there are two options:

The National Voter Foundation has made the website available to voters https://ubicatucasilla.ine.mx/which will be available from May 15, 24 hours a day.

Once they enter the site, voters must choose their federal entity and enter the number of the electoral division to which their voter card belongs, which is located in the lower right part of it.

When you click on the Continue option, the page will display the title of the corresponding box.

I.N.E mentioned Citizens will also be able to check their voting booth through WhatsApp with their virtual assistant. This chatbot called Inés will help people decide which voting booth is right for them.

To communicate with Inés it is necessary to add the INE number to your WhatsApp contacts: +52 55 58 09 73 00, start a conversation with the word “hello”, then a list of options will be displayed from which you can choose assistance with the Fund’s location.

Through ENIS, voters can also submit information they consider to be false or misleading to fact-check false or inaccurate news surrounding the election.

How to vote in a special box?

If you are far from the appropriate box for you according to the section of your voter ID card, you can do this in special boxes that will be installed in different directions.

The only thing you have to do is enter the page to locate your box and check the boxes closest to your location.