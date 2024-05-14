US evicts Chinese cryptocurrency mine from land near Air Force base

FILE – The entrance to FE Warren Air Force Base is shown on May 24, 2018 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

US President Joe Biden ordered this Monday Cryptocurrency mining With Chinese capital behind a plot located nearby Air Force base in Wyoming.

Biden promised MineOne Partners LimitedThe company that owns the mine “could take actions detrimental to the national security of the United States.”

That’s why the U.S. government is giving MineOne Partners Ltd. 120 days to sell the property, which it acquired in 2022 and is located a mile from Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. Remove the function.

This comes as the US plans to release a new one Significant tariffs on imported electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar devices and medical products ChinaAccording to a US official and another person familiar with the plan.

With election season in full swing, both Biden and his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, have told voters they will be tough on China, the world’s second-largest economy after the United States and a growing geopolitical rival.

A divestment order was issued on Monday in coordination with America’s Foreign Investment Committee (CFIUS), a little-known but powerful government panel that investigates corporate deals on national security grounds and has the power to force companies to change ownership structures or withdraw from the United States entirely.

A 2018 law gave CFIUS the authority to review real estate transactions near critical sites across the United States, including FE Warren Air Force Base.

The Treasury Department was vague on specific national security concerns, saying there were problems with “specialized and foreign-sourced equipment capable of facilitating surveillance and espionage operations” that “pose a significant risk to national security.”

FILE PHOTO: Cryptocurrency miners’ bank works at the scrubgrass plant in Kennerdale, Pennsylvania, U.S., on March 8, 2022. Picture taken on March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Alan Freed/File Photo

The military installation is a strategic missile base that contains LGM-30G Minuteman III ICBMs.

“The proximity of a foreign-owned parcel to a strategic missile site and key element of the US nuclear triad, as well as the presence of specialized equipment of foreign origin capable of facilitating surveillance and espionage operations, represent a national danger to the United States,” he explained.

The plot is also next to one page A Microsoft data center that works with the Pentagon.

The mine consists of large containers located in the plot, which are filled with computers that put a huge strain on the power grids. This type of infrastructure is connected and designed by Bitcoin.

According to a press investigation The New York TimesCryptocurrency mines owned by Chinese investors in the United States operate in at least a dozen states, using the same combined power of 1.5 million homes.

As China bans Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining in 2021, many of its investors have shifted their operations to the US.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the chair of CFIUS, said it is “ensure that foreign investments do not undermine our national security, particularly transactions that endanger military installations involving specialized equipment and technologies.”

The panel consists of members from the Departments of State, Justice, Energy and Commerce.

(With information from EFE and AFP)