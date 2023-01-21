January 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Two planes collided on the runway at New York Airport

Winston Hale January 21, 2023 2 min read

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a new incident A JetBlue flight from New York to Puerto Rico was about to take off this Wednesday. It hit the tail of another aircraft belonging to the same company John F. Kennedy International Airport was parked without passengers.

Then this incident happened Flight 1603, bound for Luis Munoz Marin Airport in San Juan, backed away from the boarding gate. At around 7 am local time (12:00 GMT) no injuries were reported, local media reported.

Both aircraft, model Airbus 320, were taken out of service for inspection.Passengers of Flight 1603 were diverted to another flight.

The plane was en route to Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.Twitter/@cjny84

This is the second incident in a week that the FAA is investigating at the same airport, after last Friday Two planes that were preparing to take off collided head on A Delta flight was accelerating for takeoff when an American Airlines flight crossed the runway.

Some passengers took to social media to get off the plane after it was reported that it had collided with another plane.
Some passengers took to social media to get off the plane after it was reported that it had collided with another plane.Twitter/@cjny84

According to known information, a Delta flight aborted its takeoff in 1943 after being alerted by air traffic controllers. One aircraft managed to enter the runway and stop 300 meters from the other.

That Delta flight, with 145 passengers on board, was due to fly to Santo Domingo and was delayed until the next day, while an American Airlines flight bound for London left the same night and arrived in the British city without incident.

See also  Why is America there, and what happens when it leaves?

Weather (Colombia)

Know the Trust scheme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

The parents of Paula Duran, a Colombian patient with terminal cancer, are already in the United States to share the last days of her life. Dramatic moments

January 20, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

US embassy warns of procedures in 2023

January 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

A timeline of the agreement between the Bugel government and the gangs

January 19, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Two planes collided on the runway at New York Airport

January 21, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

Vidrialese intellectual and writer, Octavio Onya, has been honored for his long career

January 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Luis Arrays transfers from Twins to Marlins for Pablo Lopez and prospects

January 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Netflix will charge a fee for password sharing

January 21, 2023 Zera Pearson