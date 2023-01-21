Two planes collided on the runway at New York Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a new incident A JetBlue flight from New York to Puerto Rico was about to take off this Wednesday. It hit the tail of another aircraft belonging to the same company John F. Kennedy International Airport was parked without passengers.

Then this incident happened Flight 1603, bound for Luis Munoz Marin Airport in San Juan, backed away from the boarding gate. At around 7 am local time (12:00 GMT) no injuries were reported, local media reported.

Both aircraft, model Airbus 320, were taken out of service for inspection.Passengers of Flight 1603 were diverted to another flight.

The plane was en route to Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Twitter/@cjny84

This is the second incident in a week that the FAA is investigating at the same airport, after last Friday Two planes that were preparing to take off collided head on A Delta flight was accelerating for takeoff when an American Airlines flight crossed the runway.

Some passengers took to social media to get off the plane after it was reported that it had collided with another plane. Twitter/@cjny84

According to known information, a Delta flight aborted its takeoff in 1943 after being alerted by air traffic controllers. One aircraft managed to enter the runway and stop 300 meters from the other.

That Delta flight, with 145 passengers on board, was due to fly to Santo Domingo and was delayed until the next day, while an American Airlines flight bound for London left the same night and arrived in the British city without incident.

Weather (Colombia)