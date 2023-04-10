April 10, 2023

How does LeBron James spend millions?

April 10, 2023

LeBron James is an NBA star and his career so far has made him a multi-billion dollar fortune, which he chooses to spend on luxury items of his choice.

According to the data provided by Forbes magazine, the striker currently owns $1.1 billion and one of his passions is high-end cars, among which he has managed to build an original collection. According to information from Robb Report Mexico, he has purchased three Ferraris of the Models: 99, F430 Spider and 458 Spider.

Added to the above were the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57 S, Dodge Challenger SRT, Hummer EV truck and Bentley Continental GT. Obviously, these are just going to be some of the ground balls that LeBron has, because the list could be longer.

True to his style, the Los Angeles Lakers player does not deny himself to show the luxurious life he leads and has shared on Instagram pictures of the cars in his garage. Paired with these properties located in Los Angeles and Ohio, one of them is a $30 million castle.

Another area in which James invests money is sports, as he is currently a shareholder in Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Liverpool FC and Boston Red Sox, among many others.

