Yuli Guriel vs Philadelphia

Yuli Guryel continues to knock on the property’s door. When they let him into the starting line for the second time in a row, the Cuban responded by taking the ball out of the fence.

Despite the fact that the game was one-sided in favor of the Philadelphia Phillies, Yuli Guryel remained focused on his job. On a two-hit count and one ball, he penalized a slider in the uppercourt 84 miles that sent the entire left field division of Citizens Bank Park traveling.ads

You may be interested: From the Miami bench: Yolii Gurrell replied and it was one of Cespedes

Yuliy Guryel extended his line

Yuli Guriel tied his pinch hit for the fifth straight game. In fact, he never missed meeting the contestant in each of the games he participated in.

Cuban Yuli has five hits in 15 at-bats. For Yuli Guryel, it wasn’t just his first home run of the season; This 366-foot flight was his first extra base hit in the competition.

After seven seasons in which he hit 94 home runs, Juriel finally missed a ball dressed differently than the Houston Astros. The man from Sancti Spiritus was five Homers out of a hundred.

Yuli Guriel pushed in her first race and also stepped on rubber for the first time. Additionally, he has a .333/.375/.533/.908 offensive streak (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS).

Yoli, who lined up as fifth wood against Carlos Carrasco of the New York Mets last Sunday, did so today as sixth against Matt Straham from left field of the Phillies.

You may be interested: Responsibility has grown: Yuli Guriel has rebounded in the Miami squad

For life, Yuli hit 871 hits, 306 extra base hits, scored 401 runs and 436 RBI in 802 games over eight seasons.

Without further ado, enjoy the Gurriel hit and remember you can enjoy all videos of Cuban baseball players by following this link.