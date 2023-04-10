April 10, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers have confirmed their new boost to the NBA Playoffs

April 10, 2023

We had a very exciting season finale in the NBAWell, we wait until the last game in Western Conference to select the Eligible for the playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers They had to just pass through Play tournament when it settles in seventh place, in agony.

Lakers panorama in play and exclusion

You will face the California Quintet Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 11; To win, he will face Memphis Grizzlies who finished second in the conference.

but If they lose, they still have a chance to advance; They will face the winner of the game key between the ninth and tenth of the classification: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma Thunder.

And for that last switch, they’ll face the top seed in the West, the Denver Nuggets.

New reinforcements

Team Los Angeles has officially announced the arrival of two new members to the teamin order to add more depth to the game.

It comes to Tristan Thompson, an old acquaintance of LeBron James (Participate in the field at Cleveland Cavaliers) And Chuck Harrison, who has a long history in the NBAPasses through Portland Trail BlazersAnd Brooklyn NetworksAnd Denver Nuggets And Chicago Bulls. While Davonne Reed was cut.

See also  Alexis Vega agent gives a new twist to negotiations with Chivas

