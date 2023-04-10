Summary of the match Santos vs Pachuca (1-4). Objectives

Pachuca He clings to the possibility of getting into league as one of the The first four teams affiliate normal stage affiliate Final tournament 2023with the important victory achieved Sunday, April 9, Santos typical provincewhere defeated the Warriors 1-4; He is Fifth affiliate general schedule.

the tubes they gave Accurate strikes In key moments of the match, while Santos missed the chances they had to equalize the match; Even, to get ahead of the scoreboard, especially in The first 45 minutes.

Two strikes from the visitor!

those directed by the technician Guillermo Almada He took advantage of the scoreboard only in the 9th minute, when he was playing well Tony Figueroa Bottom left wing, cross-strainer enabled Christian ArangoNew brand promotion Hidalgo painting That’s her first ownership this Sunday.

boy, From the first intention, half-turned, and with cross shothe sent in to save the ball, though the stretch Carlos AcevedoNothing can be done Prevent your frame from falling off.

But reaction the Warriors It only took 10 minutes; In a play that seemed to be devoid of danger, which began in the Santos stadium, Javier Correa He won the race Enzo Martinez From his own half of the field, he was able to pass the ball into the area with the feint of taking it off Oscar Ostari and put 1-1 when the hour is marked 19th minute.

a team Eduardo Ventanes He was living his best moment when he shot from outside the shooting area Kevin Alvarez He ended up running into Acevedo’s own goal, thanks to a deflection Matthews Doriawho in his attempt to deflect the ball ended up deflecting it towards private door.

The Tozos Carnival continued

The sequel started poorly for the ones who Lagoon areaWell, when the second minute was barely working Aviles Hurtado He was responsible for creating the third goal for the stream hero affiliate Mexican footballWho clings to this victory with the possibility of entering the quarter-finals directly.

With victory comes 25 units And it is placed in one Lionwhich has a 26-in fourth place affiliate general schedule.

moon israel He was responsible for putting in final numbers, when the watch was already at compensation time, due to Blackout at 58 minutes in it Santos typical provincewhich The duel lasted 14 minutes.

box Memorizes Lagging behind though with 16 points, his rating is at re In his hands, having 16 units, he remains on square 13, one point away from Saint Louis Athleticwhich so far occupies the last position in Reclassification.

Summary of Santos vs. Pachuca

​

​

​

​

​

​