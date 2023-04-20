How do you travel to Cuba from the US if you are not Cuban?

Starting in May 2022, US President Joe Biden has allowed commercial flights from the US to any city in Cuba. In other words, a US citizen can visit the island as a tourist.

All this despite restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump and complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Precisely because of COVID-19, many accommodations in the Caribbean archipelago are closed, and not all Americans can stay in hotels managed by the Cuban government.

There are 11 categories of travel approved by the government for a US citizen to travel to Cuba America.

The first thing to do before traveling is to choose the type of travel and keep all receipts for 5 years. This requirement is mandatory at the request of the US government.

On the other hand, ensure that tourists do not stay in hotels run by GAESA, the commercial arm of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba (FAR).

What documents are required to travel to Cuba?

Several documents need to be updated to begin the travel process to Cuba.

The first of which is a valid passport, valid for at least 6 months from entry to Cuba. It is also important to carry medical coverage travel insurance, which includes COVID-19. However, vaccination is not required to visit the island.

Another document is a travel license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). It is recommended to select the category “Support for the Cuban people”.

In this sense, the following are the types of trips currently approved for Americans wishing to travel to Cuba.

Family visits and official work for the United States government, foreign governments, and certain non-governmental organizations.

These are also accompanied by journalistic activities, research and professional meetings or religious activities.

They are followed by public performances, clinics, workshops, participation in sporting events or other types of competitions or exhibitions.

Other travel categories support the activities of the Cuban people, humanitarian projects or private foundations, research or educational institutions.

Finally, there are certain transactions for export, import or exchange of information or information materials and authorized export.