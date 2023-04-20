A study seems to have identified the cause of gray hair

If you have any Deja vu With news, you’re not alone. The truth is that some people don’t Studies have been done to find out what causes hair color change Towards grey/white over the years. Now, a group of American scientists They seem to have found the key.

The key, according to a study by a team at New York University, is in the pigment-producing cells that lose their ability to mature. Arrested growth affects immature cells that would otherwise become melanocytes that give hair its natural color or shade.

Simply put: some stem cells have the unique ability to switch between developmental regions in follicles. These cells lose their ability to move with age, resulting in the famous gray hair. To reach this conclusion, the researchers studied the process in mice, which have identical cells for coat color.

Above all, work can provide a foundation for reversing the aging process. In addition, they calculate The British Association of Dermatologists Working with melanocytes can help us understand and treat certain types of cancer and other medical conditions.

According to the study’s principal investigator, Gui Sun, a postdoctoral fellow at NYU Langone Health:

The newly discovered mechanisms raise the possibility that the same steady state of melanocyte stem cells may exist in humans. If so, this provides a potential pathway to reverse or prevent the aging of human hair by helping cells trapped between growing follicles move back.

The study found that as hair ages, sheds, and regrows, the number of melanocyte stem cells increases and gets trapped in the stem cell compartment called the pons of the hair follicle and remains there.

Therefore, the “culprit” of gray hair in humans appears to be some melanocyte stem cells, which may lead to new methods to prevent or reverse the condition. .