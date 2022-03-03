How do I know if someone is using my Netflix account?

It is very common to share our service accounts with friends and family. flowthe classic example Netflix. We wouldn’t have to worry if things stayed there, but our usernames and passwords often end up in the hands of people who aren’t even our acquaintances.

Your friend or family member may have shared the account without asking you to, or it could be an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend you haven’t seen in a while. Whatever the circumstances, we’ll tell you how you can find out if someone you don’t want has accessed your Netflix account, and if so, we’ll also tell you how to restrict their access.

How do I know if someone I don’t know is using my Netflix account?

It is not difficult at all, the first thing is to access your profile from the browser. So you will have to go to the official website of the company, and then enter your account with your username and password. Then, as the session begins, click on the icon at the top right of the screen.

When the dropdown menu opens, go to law Project. You’ll see important information like your email, billing data, what’s associated with the plan you’re contracted with, and options to modify parental controls, among other things. What concerns us in this case is to go to the bottom of the page, in the section setting.

Find the following option on your list: Recent device streaming activity. By logging in, you will be able to access a history of all the sites and devices that were recently used to access your account. In the event that you discover something strange, such as a place or device that does not correspond to what you are using, or those used by those who share the account, do not worry, the solution is simple.

Back to menu setting Select the following alternative: Sign out on all devices. After that, everyone who wants to access your profile will have to enter the password again, so take the opportunity to change it, and you’ll ensure that no one you don’t want has access to your profile.

