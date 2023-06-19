Honduras confirms its invitation to the 2023 Gold Cup; “Chelito” Martínez was left out of the call

2023-06-19
Diego Vasqueztrainer Honduras national teamreleased the final list of 23 players for Gold Cup 2023.
The strategist on the call was stunned and let Francisco out Chilito Martineza player who was successful in mini-cycling and was even on the bench in the match against him Venezuela.
inside the call Wesley DecasThe defender who will take over Carlos Melendez who was injured in the last minute and lost the match.
I entered too Devron Garciacentral Real Spain who will theoretically take a stand Chilito Martinezsince Diego Vazquez prioritized strengthening the defense over the midfield area.
Honduras made its Gold Cup debut on June 25 (Houston) against Mexico. His other competitors in the second group are The State of Qatar, Day 29 (Phoenix) and closes its participation on July 2 against Haiti in Charlotte.
Honduras Gold Cup Invitation:
Goalkeepers:
Luis Lopez (Real Spain)
Edric Menjivar (Olympia)
Harold Fonseca (Olancho)
Defenses:
Franklin Flores (Real Spain)
Devron Garcia (Real Spain)
Luis Vega (Motagua)
Wesley Decas (Motagua)
Marcelo Santos (Motagua)
Omar Elfir (Olancho)
Mylor Nunez (Olympia)
Midfielders:
Debbie Flores (Fihervar)
Brian Acosta (Colorado Rapids)
Alexandre Lopez (Alajuelense)
Joseph Rosales (Minnesota United)
Jorge Alvarez (Olympia)
Jose Mario Pinto (Olympia)
Christian Altamirano (Olancho)
Alexi Vega (Win)
Attackers:
Jerry Bengtson (Olympia)
Rubilio Castillo (Nantong Xion)
Jorge Benguchi (Olympia)
Solani Solano (Olympia)
Alberth Ellis (Pordeaux)
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Fernando Tatis Jr. makes a home shot at 99 mph
Formula 1: Checo Pérez finished sixth at the Canadian Grand Prix; Verstappen won
Diego Coca shakes up the squad against Panama: Santi starts the first half